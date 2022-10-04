Read full article on original website
STEAM Jr. with Chandler Contigo
Discover simple Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) concepts through interactive learning centers. Appropriate for ages 2 – 5 years. Join us for a special Latino heritage themed program, part of the Chandler Contigo celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Chandler Contigo: DIY Mini Piñatas for Teens
Teens (ages 13-17), stop by the Sunset Library to learn how to make your own mini piñatas! Registration is not required, but supplies and space are limited to the first 20 participants. The Chandler Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division's Chandler Contigo, returns with a month-long program full of family...
Chandler Contigo: Papel Picado
Bring your little ones for some creativity celebrating Latino Heritage Month. Kids and their caregivers will make a papel picado banner, which is a traditional Mexican decorative craft. These bright and colorful tissue paper banners are often used to celebrate holidays and special events. The Chandler Diversity, Equity & Inclusion...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time for learning and healing
The City of Chandler Domestic Violence Commission, city officials, community members, and partners raised awareness regarding the ongoing issue of intimate partner violence in our community at a public meeting on Sept. 20. Established in 2006, the Domestic Violence Commission brings together Chandler community members and professionals from a variety...
