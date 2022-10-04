GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO