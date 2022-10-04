Read full article on original website
Yum Yum Shop to host Young Performers Open Mic
WOLFEBORO — The Yum Yum Shop, in collaboration with NH Music Collective, is launching a Young Performers Open Mic. This free, family-friendly event will be held on Sundays, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to students throughout the Lakes Region.
South Down Home & Garden Club welcomed Laconia Library’s Natalie Moser to discuss book clubs and current fiction
LACONIA — Natalie Moser, cataloger and adult programming coordinator at the Laconia Public Library, came to speak to the members of the South Down Home & Garden Club at the club’s September meeting. Addressing a group of avid readers, Moser was an animated speaker, filled with knowledge to share and an obvious passion for books and reading.
Ernie & Donna Brown: Thanks to Meredith Fire Department for the retirement recognition
I want to give a huge thank-you to the Meredith Fire Department for the retirement party you gave for me. Thank you to the department and auxiliary for all the gifts. The plaque is beautiful. I was honored to spend 40 years with the department. I wish you all the best! Again, thank you very much.
Making the Sandwich Fair go 'round
SANDWICH — Bryan Peaslee grew up tagging along with his father, Dan Peaslee, during setup of the Sandwich Fair. It was a great training ground, although as a child Bryan Peaslee wasn’t there to learn how to run the big October fair. Rather, it was simply fun to hang around his dad, who was president of the board of directors of the Sandwich Fair, and to watch the tractors and vendors and midway setting up for the three-day event.
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
Fair weather: Sunny with a high chance of fun
SANDWICH — There are two ways to gauge the size of the crowd attracted to the Sandwich Fair, held each Columbus Day weekend. The first is by ticket sales, but because children get in for free — and because the fair prides itself on being kid-friendly — that only accounts for a portion of those in attendance. That’s why Bryan Peaslee, president of the fair association, prefers a different method: how difficult it is to get from one point to another.
Castle in the Clouds to host Halloween Pumpkin Walk
MOULTONBOROUGH — In partnership with the Moultonborough Recreation Department and Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Castle in the Clouds will host a Halloween Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Self-guided, the walk takes place on a hiking trail that is family-friendly and less than a mile long. “Bring...
Local realtor achieves national recognition
MEREDITH — Chip Bruce with RE/MAX Bayside has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors. Chip Bruce joins more than 25,000 real estate professionals across the globe who have earned the ABR designation. All...
Chip Bruce
MEREDITH — Chip Bruce with RE/MAX Bayside has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representa…
Rick Notkin: Perhaps too many assumptions are being made regarding vandalism
I shouldn’t have to critique the Oct. 4 story on the vigil in Laconia, but there are too many falsehoods.
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937, in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Veronica Harris, 77
GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.
Police seeking missing Freedom man
WOLFEBORO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating John Skelton, 65, of Freedom, who is considered at-risk. Skelton was reported missing to Wolfeboro police Thursday at 9 p.m., according to a notice issued Friday.
Commissioners assess risk of investing in Silver Lake dam study
Spending half a million-plus dollars to help pay for a study on the need for a dam at the outlet of Silver Lake is not without risk. But is it a risk worth taking?. The question arose at Monday’s Belknap County Commission meeting when the board chair of the Silver Lake Association asked commissioners how the county would dispense the money to the state, which would oversee the study.
Nancy M. Brown, 83
NORTHFIELD — It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, the children of Nancy M. Brown, 83, announce the passing of their beloved mother and our family matriarch on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home in Northfield. Nancy was born in Chichester, on January 12, 1939, to the...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 134 service calls from 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 through 11 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
CBD manufacturing in Belmont: Clearly Balanced Days makes a mission out of natural relief
BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD. The company, which began in a home basement and is...
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
