FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
993thex.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity
The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter says over social media that their facility is at full capacity, with more than 400 animals in need of a forever home. According to the post, the shelter is in urgent need of adoptions in order to make space for incoming animals. Staff are...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour. “Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
993thex.com
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release.
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
wcyb.com
The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Kingsport church discusses line-up of activities for October
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall means pumpkins and pumpkins means patches. One patch is already open for the 2022 season at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Along with the pumpkin patch, the church will host several Fall events. On Saturday, October 8, there will be an outdoor family movie at 7 p.m. on-site at […]
Herald and Tribune
Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance
Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
993thex.com
Internet Expansion Underway In Wise Continue Thanks To Grant
More than 430 southwest Virginia students in Wise County are now receiving internet services thanks to a 232 thousand 500 dollar grant. The grant will expand Starlink satellite based internet service and is provided by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The agency is increasing access among unserved or underserved children in the county and also expect to expand telehealth access. Wise County also committed 155 thousand dollars toward the project.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Police seeing 'marked increase' in violations of school bus law
Throughout the school year there are more than 41.8 million violations that put children entering and exiting a school bus at risk nationwide, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. Most of those incidents are because a driver ignored the...
