Kingsport, TN

993thex.com

Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity

The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter says over social media that their facility is at full capacity, with more than 400 animals in need of a forever home. According to the post, the shelter is in urgent need of adoptions in order to make space for incoming animals. Staff are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City

Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport church discusses line-up of activities for October

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall means pumpkins and pumpkins means patches. One patch is already open for the 2022 season at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Along with the pumpkin patch, the church will host several Fall events. On Saturday, October 8, there will be an outdoor family movie at 7 p.m. on-site at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance

Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Internet Expansion Underway In Wise Continue Thanks To Grant

More than 430 southwest Virginia students in Wise County are now receiving internet services thanks to a 232 thousand 500 dollar grant. The grant will expand Starlink satellite based internet service and is provided by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The agency is increasing access among unserved or underserved children in the county and also expect to expand telehealth access. Wise County also committed 155 thousand dollars toward the project.
WISE COUNTY, VA

