NFL

Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”

Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Tyquan Thornton Returns To Practice; What That Means For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was the most notable player on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, but a close second was Tyquan Thornton. The rookie receiver made his practice return just over six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured collarbone. Thornton, New England’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered the injury during a preseason game.
Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots caused irreparable damage to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady by improperly displaying it in the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag's owner contends in a federal lawsuit. After it had been on display a couple of months,...
Patriots Reveal Mac Jones’ Official Status For Week 5 Lions Game

Mac Jones is unlikely to play this Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots starting quarterback officially was listed as doubtful for the Week 5 clash after being limited in all three practices this week. Jones is recovering from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Patriots' Mac Jones Returns to Practice Wednesday

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. According to New England Patriots writer for. The Athletic Chad Graff Jones was back rocking a throwback helmet they will wear against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
