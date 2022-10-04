The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce Judge Chris Kopecky as the next Municipal Court Judge. The City selected Judge Kopecky following a competitive national search. Over the past 20 years, he has been an active Judge Pro-Tem, serving as a temporary judge in many of the municipal courts in the area, including Lawrence since 2019. The last few years he has been a permanent part-time Pro-Tem Judge for the cities of Olathe and Overland Park.

