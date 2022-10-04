Read full article on original website
lawrenceks.org
City of Lawrence awarded $955K KDOT grant for Safe Routes to School project
The City of Lawrence was awarded a grant of $955,000 from the Kansas Department of Transportation as a part of its Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Lawrence received the award specifically for the construction of sidewalks and compliant sidewalk ramps on Ousdahl Rd. from 26th St....
lawrenceks.org
City Manager announces next Municipal Court Judge
The City of Lawrence is pleased to announce Judge Chris Kopecky as the next Municipal Court Judge. The City selected Judge Kopecky following a competitive national search. Over the past 20 years, he has been an active Judge Pro-Tem, serving as a temporary judge in many of the municipal courts in the area, including Lawrence since 2019. The last few years he has been a permanent part-time Pro-Tem Judge for the cities of Olathe and Overland Park.
lawrenceks.org
Enjoy breakfast alongside nature center’s animals
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Breakfast with the Animals, where participants enjoy the first meal of the day with their favorite animals at Prairie Park Nature Center. For children ages six years-old to 13 years-old, Breakfast with the Animals allows participants to eat breakfast at the nature center...
