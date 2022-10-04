ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UPDATE | Louisville QB Malik Cunningham out with concussion-like symptoms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham, who has started 40 straight games at quarterback for the University of Louisville football team, will miss Saturday's noon game at Virginia with concussion-like, according to a release from the school. Cunningham has run for 457 yards and throw for 968 this season --...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
Federal grand jury indicts man for downtown Louisville bomb hoax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a bomb hoax that shut down much of downtown Louisville is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Smith Jr. on Tuesday. Smith was arrested after police found white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board at the...
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
