The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Former U of L football player using tragedy to pursue hoop dreams, help others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is now pursuing his hoop dreams. A tragedy ended Herbert Henry's football career at the University of Louisville and almost took his life but it also gave him a new mission. "I wanted to be a basketball player before...
UPDATE | Louisville QB Malik Cunningham out with concussion-like symptoms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham, who has started 40 straight games at quarterback for the University of Louisville football team, will miss Saturday's noon game at Virginia with concussion-like, according to a release from the school. Cunningham has run for 457 yards and throw for 968 this season --...
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
Louisville jail director responds to scathing report of Metro Corrections' safety and security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of Louisville Metro Corrections responded Friday to a scathing report from a consulting firm and calls from the American Civil Liberties Union for the jail to to end its health care contract. Director Jerry Collins said the jail is a work in progress, and...
SOURCES: Responding to ESPN speculation, Satterfield's job not on the line Saturday at UVA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College football is experiencing a mass of in-season head-coaching dismissals. The latest was Colorado's Karl Dorrell earlier this week, bringing the number among Power 5 schools to five. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Louisville's Scott Satterfield could be in danger of becoming No. 6....
Southern Indiana high school athletes benefit from opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Twenty athletes from Charlestown High School and Jeffersonville High School were among the first shoppers at a newly opened Academy Sports + Outdoors location on Veteran’s Parkway. They were invited as part of a pre-Grand Opening celebration. “We (gave) away gift cards to 20...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer federally convicted for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with Louisville Metro Corrections has been convicted by a federal jury of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year-old Darrell Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in...
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
Federal grand jury indicts man for downtown Louisville bomb hoax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a bomb hoax that shut down much of downtown Louisville is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Smith Jr. on Tuesday. Smith was arrested after police found white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board at the...
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
Attorney says multiple families, witnesses reached out after arrest of Louisville day care employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney said he's been contacted by multiple families, witnesses and former employees of Vanguard Academy after one of its employees was arrested on criminal abuse charges. Attorney Alex White, of Alex White Law Firm, is representing two of the three families who say their...
For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
JCPS partners with UofL Health for 'immersive' surgical experiences for Central HS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting students ready for health careers by immersing them in the field. That means sending them into real operating rooms to witness real surgeries. The new immersive strategy is made possible with the help of physicians from UofL Health. Most students...
