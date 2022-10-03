LAWRENCE — An upcoming exhibition at the University of Kansas will feature recent works by artists from Haskell Indian Nations University and by KU alumnus Sydney Pursel, curator for public practice at the Spencer Museum of Art. “The Heart Is a Fist” runs from Oct. 12 through Nov. 4 at Edgar Heap of Birds Gallery. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, with a panel discussion at 3 p.m.

