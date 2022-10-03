Read full article on original website
KU to develop campus gateway that includes new multiuse space, re-imagined football facilities
LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas is moving forward with a transformational development project to create a north gateway to campus that includes new multiple-use space and re-imagined Kansas Football facilities. The project will transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets with new facilities that...
KU project to responsibly maximize recovery from unconventional oil and gas reservoirs nominated for 'Breakthrough Research of the Year'
LAWRENCE — A team led by a University of Kansas researcher is a finalist for one of the global energy industry’s most prestigious awards. Masoud Kalantari, associate professor of chemical & petroleum engineering at KU, is leading the group — which includes UCLA, MicroSilicon Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. — that is developing a system to make hydraulic fracturing more efficient for energy producers.
New exhibition 'The Heart Is a Fist' opening Oct. 12 in Edgar Heap of Birds Gallery
LAWRENCE — An upcoming exhibition at the University of Kansas will feature recent works by artists from Haskell Indian Nations University and by KU alumnus Sydney Pursel, curator for public practice at the Spencer Museum of Art. “The Heart Is a Fist” runs from Oct. 12 through Nov. 4 at Edgar Heap of Birds Gallery. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, with a panel discussion at 3 p.m.
Wichita Eagle, Lawrence Times win Burton W. Marvin Award
LAWRENCE — Journalists from The Wichita Eagle and The Lawrence Times are recipients of the 2022 Burton W. Marvin Kansas News Enterprise Award from the William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees. The awards were presented in conjunction with the Kansas Press Association’s awards on Oct. 1 in Newton, Kansas. This year, the judges wanted to award stories in larger and smaller markets.
