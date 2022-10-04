ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

McDonald’s Is Launching New Happy Meals For Adults

When you were a kid and your mom pulled up to McDonald’s, you likely remember the feeling of joy when you were handed your very own Happy Meal. Perhaps you still order one as an adult. Well, you’re in for a treat because McDonald’s has announced a Happy Meal specifically for adults.
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
iheart.com

Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)

Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
iheart.com

Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep

A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
Eater

A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant

Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Tyla

Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender

A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
Mashed

Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Is Back With A New Limited-Edition Flavor

Whether or not you're a fan of soft drinks, Pepsi is one of those brands that's been unquestionably present in supermarkets, gas stations, and stadiums for decades. How does a longtime product stay relevant though in an ever-changing technological climate? Pepsi has experienced steady economic growth over the last two years (via Macrotrends), and the brand's success may be due to its nostalgia-driven marketing.
Popculture

More Beer Just Got Recalled

Heads up, beer drinkers: another recall was just issued. After the late August recall of Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans, three more beer varieties from another company are being pulled from shelves. On Sept. 21, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand — which is a government agency that is similar to the U.S. agencies FDA and USDA — shared that multiple Ballistic Beer Co. products were unsafe for drinkers.
CNET

Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
Apartment Therapy

Here Are 2022’s Best American Coffee Cities

Coffee lovers, how does your local coffee scene measure up? In anticipation of National Coffee Day on October 1, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. In order to determine the country’s best coffee scenes, the site compared the 100 largest American cities across 12 key indicators of strong coffee culture (from coffee-centric events to average coffee prices).
Outsider.com

Texas Woman Removes Colony of Bees With Zero Protective Gear: VIDEO

Bees are an integral part of our fragile ecosystem. And, while these insects do have a rather painful defense mechanism with their stinging capabilities, their goal is rarely to harm. Instead, the goal of the members in the average honey bee colony is to work outdoors, focusing on completing the task at hand and protecting the queen at all costs.
packagingoftheworld.com

Beer packaging concept

Interjections are collective signs of the emotional expression of a state of mind. They reflect the emotional life of an individual, social group or nation. «Aй да» is a beer that will praise you and express different emotions from pleasure. In order to increase the reserve, historical and pathological flora, the typography uses an accident that refers to Russian culture. The line includes apple, blueberry and raspberry flavors.
HackerNoon

No. II. BREWING BEER—(continued.)

38. As to using barley in the making of beer, I have given it a full and fair trial twice over, and I would recommend it to neither rich nor poor. The barley produces strength, though nothing like the malt; but﻿ the beer is flat, even though you use half malt and half barley; and flat beer lies heavy on the stomach, and of course, besides the bad taste, is unwholesome. To pay 4s. 6d. tax upon every bushel of our own barley, turned into malt, when the barley itself is not worth 3s. a bushel, is a horrid thing; but, as long as the owners of the land shall be so dastardly as to suffer themselves to be thus deprived of the use of their estates to favour the slave-drivers and plunderers of the East and West Indies, we must submit to the thing, incomprehensible to foreigners, and even to ourselves, as the submission may be.
