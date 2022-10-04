Oct. 8—State ranked Canton (No. 8 Class C) exploited its matchup options to the fullest to blank OFA 3-0 in NAC Central Division Boys Soccer action on Friday night. "Canton is one of the really good teams in our section with a lot strong veteran players. We have trouble matching up Canton, Salmon River and Massena because we are pretty young with five sophomores. They are all getting better but we just don't have a lot of big guys," said OFA Coach Matt Morley after Canton matched Massena at 7-1 atop the division standings.

