Chicago, IL

Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert

CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
Plainfield community hosting 70th homecoming parade

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s homecoming season and the 70th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is happening Saturday. The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. On Friday, our Chopper 2 saw students from Plainfield Central High School celebrating. They formed a “W” for Wildcats on the school’s...
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a...
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
