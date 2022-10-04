Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a TikTok of her singing karaoke on Wednesday amid a citywide 37% increase in violent crime when compared to 2021. Lightfoot made the TikTok to promote Chicago’s karaoke competition, which runs until Nov. 6. “It’s time to sing your hearts out, Chicago! Our karaoke...
nypressnews.com
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
nypressnews.com
Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert
CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Red, Purple line trains halted between Howard and Belmont after man jumps in front of train, dies
CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red and Purple lines have been shut down north of the Belmont stop after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed. Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.
nypressnews.com
Plainfield community hosting 70th homecoming parade
CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s homecoming season and the 70th annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is happening Saturday. The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. On Friday, our Chopper 2 saw students from Plainfield Central High School celebrating. They formed a “W” for Wildcats on the school’s...
nypressnews.com
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
nypressnews.com
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights
A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
Demands for a full-blown Department of Environment, more funding for the homeless and mental health and hiring incentives to reverse a record pace of police retirements emerged Monday as pressure points during the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget. Although the police...
nypressnews.com
Diego Uribe found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park. On Wednesday, more than six years later, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of all the murders. As CBS...
nypressnews.com
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally
CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby’s death
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — Once convicted and sent to prison for more than nine years for shaking a baby to death 20 years ago, Jennifer Del Prete is not only no longer convicted, she now knows she won’t have to face another trial. “I’m still in shock....
nypressnews.com
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
Comments / 0