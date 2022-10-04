Read full article on original website
Related
Maher compares the Kardashians to British royal family
Political commentator Bill Maher compared the Kardashians to the British royal family on his HBO talk show “Real Time” on Friday, saying they are like “the royal family of America.”. Maher said he made this point on an episode of his podcast while he was speaking to...
The 20 Best Comedians To Grace The "Saturday Night Live" Cast
So many great talents have passed through the Saturday Night Live cast that it's truly hard to rank the best of the best
Comments / 0