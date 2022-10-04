ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Maher compares the Kardashians to British royal family

Political commentator Bill Maher compared the Kardashians to the British royal family on his HBO talk show “Real Time” on Friday, saying they are like “the royal family of America.”. Maher said he made this point on an episode of his podcast while he was speaking to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy