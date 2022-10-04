Read full article on original website
Eagles vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Cardinals-Eagles Game Live
Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the NFL season. One of the most exciting matchups this week is the battle between the Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2). After an early 14-0 deficit, Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a 29-21 comeback victory over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Arizona also experienced the thrill of victory last week, defeating Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers for their second win of the season. Every team in the NFC West enters Sunday with 2-2 records, while the Eagles only have...
Urban Meyer thinks Ohio State football has easiest path to College Football Playoff
Which college football team has the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2022? Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer is going with his former team. "To me, it's all about the pathway," Meyer said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." "You look and they're at least a seven-point favorite in every game, some (a) two-to-three touchdown favorite, and they have the Wolverines at home in 'The Game' ...
