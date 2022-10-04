Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecordlive.com
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, Orange
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
therecordlive.com
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, Orange
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Gary Wheeler. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, Orange
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
therecordlive.com
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
therecordlive.com
Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
therecordlive.com
WOS senior pays tribute to cops
Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
therecordlive.com
Free 'Together Thursday' music this week at Riverside Pavilion
Dow Chemical and the Orange County United Way are once again sponsoring "Together Thursdays" in October with two free family-friendly live concerts at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion off Simmons Drive. The first one will be this Thursday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. featuring the band The Cheez Weez. Maureen McAllister,...
RELATED PEOPLE
therecordlive.com
Stewart crowned WOS Homecoming queen
Aaliyah Stewart was named Homecoming Queen Friday night during the West Orange-Stark football game. She was escorted on the field by her father, Brodrick McGrew. The Mustangs won the game 58-8 against Liberty.
therecordlive.com
OF Jr High students make Region Choir
The Orangefield 7th and 8th grade Junior High Choir students competed for spots in the Region choir this past weekend. Congratulations to the following 14 students who were selected:. Hope Samms, Olivia Shearer, Trista Gray, Katy West, Madison McCormack, Naomi Madrid, Tessa Bailey, Hayden Nichols, Jose Salinas, Dak Sims, Elijah...
therecordlive.com
OF Jr High Students volunteer at Orangetober Fest
On Tuesday, October 4th the Orangefield Junior High STUCO and NJHS members traveled to the Riverside Pavillion in Orange to volunteer their time and energy to help set up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch for Orangetober Festival. The students enjoyed their time away from the classroom to learn about community workers and how events are planned and put together.
therecordlive.com
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecordlive.com
Phillip Saperstein Recognized for Performance
Phillip Saperstein, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Orange, recently attended the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and...
therecordlive.com
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
Comments / 0