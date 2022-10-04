ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

insidenu.com

Northwestern goes Gothic for homecoming matchup

The ‘Cats will don a familiar classic this weekend for their homecoming game, playing in the black Gothic jersey, helmet, and pants. Northwestern has only worn the campus-inspired look at home, holding a 2-3 record in the traditional uniforms. The Wildcats first played in the all-black Gothic uniform against...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Interviewing the Enemy: Q&A with Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Tyler Hunt

Northwestern versus Wisconsin is an almost guaranteed grudge match year after year. This year’s contest looks a little bit different, though, as the Badgers venture to Evanston 0-2 in conference play after a blowout loss to Illinois, not to mention their blockbuster coaching change. Thankfully, our friends over at Bucky’s 5th Quarter were nice enough to have a look at our questions, and brave soul site manager Tyler Hunt sent over some answers. Here’s what he has to say about Wisconsin heading into this weekend’s game:
MADISON, WI
insidenu.com

Why Northwestern will/won’t beat Wisconsin

Northwestern is back in action at Ryan Field for the fourth time in five weeks, but the friendly confines haven’t exactly been so for the Wildcats this year. They are 0-3 at home with losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (OH), and there’s little reason to suggest things will get better after a fourth straight loss last week. However, there is a chance the ‘Cats may be able to steal a game in conference play going up against a teetering Wisconsin program that just let go of their long-time head coach. Aside from the football weather that’ll hit Evanston on Saturday, here are three reasons the Wildcats will win and three reasons they won’t.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Where are we Wednesday: A tailspin that doesn’t seem to end

Northwestern football has gone through a rough stretch of losses than can only be described in a few short words. One of those, however, is disastrous. After a statement win in Week Zero against Nebraska, things seemed to be looking up for a Wildcats team that just two seasons ago, appeared in the Big Ten Championship game before losing to Ohio State. While Northwestern wound up losing that game, the streak of one good year, one bad year continued. And it’s 2022, an even year. That usually represents hope that NU might be good for at least three to four months.
EVANSTON, IL
