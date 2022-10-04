ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Social Security About to Expand?

Social Security has been a hot button issue in American politics for a long time. In fact, in Washington, D.C. circles, Social Security used to be known as the “third rail” of politics — if you touch it, you die. It’s an important social safety net, especially for retirees, and amid fears around it’s potential insolvency, politicians of all stripes are frequently trying to come up with ways to fix or alter the program. The President of the Alliance for Retired Americans, in fact, recently appeared in the halls of the U.S. Senate to explain why Social Security must be expanded — and how to do it.
Small businesses get creative to hire hard-to-find labor

As some corporations slow the pace of hiring due to economic concerns, small business owners are falling behind when it comes to staffing up. Almost two-thirds of small businesses were hiring or trying to hire in September, according to a report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), but 46% reported they couldn't fill those job openings, well above the 48-year historical average of 23%.
