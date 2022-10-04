ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robin Trower: “The secret to the warm tone I get, whilst still retaining the clarity, is due to a combination of heavy strings and a high action”

By Mark McStea
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Guitar World Magazine

The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works

Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

5 albums shaping the sound of modern guitar music

Why the future of guitar music is secure in the hands of Nova Twins, Mdou Moctar, Covet and more. Having taken a trip through memory lane to celebrate the greatest guitar albums ever made, journeying through the ‘60s and ‘70s – the big bang moment for rock guitar evolution – and on through the ‘80s to the 21st-century, it’s time to do some horizon planning.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Trower
Person
Johnny Thunders
Guitar World Magazine

Someone built a guitar that tases you for missing a note

When it comes to learning guitar, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Some book one-on-one guitar lessons, while others prefer to go it alone, using online resources like YouTube videos and guitar courses to do things at their own pace. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British#Private Sector#The Bulletproof Truth
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

The Internet Freaks Out Over Bizarre Video Showing Glowing Light Approaching the Sun

The internet is in a frenzy over a new viral video that shows a strange light approaching Earth’s sun. But, truthfully, it’s nothing to worry about. The strange phenomenon, which you can view below, is simply one of our planet’s neighbors, Venus, traveling across the night sky. The clip sees the planet as it moves from a morning to an evening star. The light looks strange in the video as the tool that captured the scene typically examines activity on the sun.
ASTRONOMY
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
People

Country Music Legend Jody Miller Dead at 80 Following Complications from Parkinson's Disease

"Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss" her daughter Robin Brooks wrote in a statement Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist and crossover icon, has died. She was 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday after dealing with the symptoms of Parkinson's disease for the past few years. Daughter and singer-songwriter Robin Brooks released a statement following her passing. The statement, posted on the Facebook page of Brook's band, reads: "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody...
BLANCHARD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy