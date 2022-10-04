Read full article on original website
Brown: Probably too many passes, not too much pressure vs. Texas
In the first game of the season, West Virginia allowed three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus bookkeeping, and quarterback JT Daniels was essentially average when he was under duress. In the next three games? Two sacks and 29 pressures, 42, 65 and 26 points. Two...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Baylor
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Thursday night, West Virginia will play host to visiting Baylor in what could be a cold, rainy contest. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a 3.5-point underdog, and the over/under has been set at 53.5 points.
Neal Brown discusses WVU's plans on recruiting and transfers
West Virginia has a plan. A recruiting plan. The Mountaineers already have seventeen high school commitments in the Class of 2023, but how many more will the coaching staff attempt to add? Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that during his press conference earlier in the week, followed by a breakdown of how WVU will approach the transfer portal during this cycle. Check it out in the video above.
