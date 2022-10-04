Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Two Illinois Residents Accused of Stealing From Manitowoc Walmart
Two Illinois residents appeared recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for Bail hearings after allegedly attempting to steal from The Manitowoc Walmart late last week. Mahmoud W. Alrub and Alah H, Deeb, both 25 years of age, are charged with retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 and Alrub is also charged with Possession of Marijuana and of a Schedule I or II Drug.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
KFVS12
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
KFVS12
Missouri DNR: Report drought impacts at Drought.gov/Impacts
Just as the water was cleared to drink, the power went out in Cape. A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri, just across from Grand Tower, Illinois. Project Hope offers free community resources and services. Updated: 3 hours...
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome lighted red for fallen firefighters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters. It will begin at sunset on Saturday, October 8 and end at sunrise on Sunday, October 9. According to a release from the governor’s office, the lighting coincides with...
KFVS12
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
Missouri (KFVS) - The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand. That’s resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana.
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
KFVS12
Mo. farmers have one month to win $5,000 to donate to nonprofits
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri farmers only have one month left to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation, to which they can direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group. The donation funds will come from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
KFVS12
Low water levels causes delay in shipments on the Mississippi
URSA, Illinois (WGEM) - As farmers continue to work through harvest season, the goods that they produce could be seeing delays in shipment. Due to the the ongoing drought impacting much of the Tri-State area, the Mississippi River is seeing low water levels. Lower water levels mean barge traffic will...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
KFVS12
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
cwbradio.com
WE Energies Proposing Rate Increase
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, during public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent...
