Rivian reports quarterly deliveries: ‘it’s like Tesla a few years ago’
Rivian reports its best quarterly production number to date. Truist sees upside to $65 in shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Rivian shares are currently down more than 60% for the year. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up nearly 10% in extended trading after the electric vehicles manufacturer...
Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings
U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Goodwill Launches Online Thrift Store GoodwillFinds
Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, a secondhand clothing website. Proceeds will help support the retailer’s social initiatives across the U.S., according to GoodwillFinds. Half of all secondhand clothing shopping is expected to come from online marketplaces by 2024, according to a ThredUp report. Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, an e-commerce spinoff...
Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores
Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible
WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
3 takeaways from the Poshmark-Naver deal
TechCrunch+ asked yesterday why we weren’t seeing more software M&A in light of depressed technology share prices and the mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines today, looking for a deal. What we might have stressed slightly more was the possibility of corporate M&A over private equity acquisitions. The...
Goodwill launches an e-commerce site
Goodwill is the go-to place for secondhand shoppers who are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough. Now the marketplace is expanding to the online world. GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the chain, has launched, offering everything from the used clothes that make up most of the store to oddities like a crystal bowling ball with a skull. Other items in the current inventory of roughly 100,000 range from books and home decor to additional specialty and collectors’ items.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor...
3 reasons to sell the US dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP report
Job openings suggest that the Fed is coming closer to a pivot, so stocks have rallied from their lows. The first trading week of the month started with US stocks bouncing hard from their 2022 lows. Also, the US dollar gave up some of its gains. Much has been discussed...
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success...
Amazon launches shopping portal for customers receiving government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving government assistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that shoppers use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for essential grocery items.
S&P 500 rallies at the start of the new month: is a bottom in place?
US stocks rallied at the start of the new trading month and ahead of the September NFP report. Stocks tend to bottom in September during midterm years and to rally in the last quarter. S&P 500 faces strong horizontal and dynamic resistance levels should it rally further. October has started...
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
Cake DeFi adds access to liquidity with ETH staking
Cake is offering a tradable token, which users can sell in the open market. ETH can be locked on the blockchain, and investors validate transactions and generate rewards. The platform will auto-compound ETH staking every 12 hours to generate higher returns. Cake DeFi, the most dynamically growing fintech firm, which...
Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?
Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
Musk ‘no longer’ wants to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk wants to go through with his $44 billion buyout deal with Twitter. Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives reacts to the news on CNBC Halftime Report. Twitter shares jumped nearly 15% on the report and were eventually halted. Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shot up 15% this afternoon on...
What’s next for S&P 500 after U.S. private payrolls monthly update?
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September. CFRA's Sam Stovall says the S&P 500 could crash to 3,200 level. The benchmark index is up 4.0% versus its YTD low on last Friday. S&P 500 is back in the red this morning on a report indicating the U.S. labour...
