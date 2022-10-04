ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Rivian reports quarterly deliveries: ‘it’s like Tesla a few years ago’

Rivian reports its best quarterly production number to date. Truist sees upside to $65 in shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Rivian shares are currently down more than 60% for the year. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up nearly 10% in extended trading after the electric vehicles manufacturer...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Expert reveals the top bank stock to own ahead of earnings

U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
STOCKS
retailleader.com

Goodwill Launches Online Thrift Store GoodwillFinds

Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, a secondhand clothing website. Proceeds will help support the retailer’s social initiatives across the U.S., according to GoodwillFinds. Half of all secondhand clothing shopping is expected to come from online marketplaces by 2024, according to a ThredUp report. Goodwill has launched GoodwillFinds, an e-commerce spinoff...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Social Commerce#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Naver Corp#Invezz
The US Sun

Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible

WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TechCrunch

3 takeaways from the Poshmark-Naver deal

TechCrunch+ asked yesterday why we weren’t seeing more software M&A in light of depressed technology share prices and the mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines today, looking for a deal. What we might have stressed slightly more was the possibility of corporate M&A over private equity acquisitions. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Fortune

Goodwill launches an e-commerce site

Goodwill is the go-to place for secondhand shoppers who are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough. Now the marketplace is expanding to the online world. GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the chain, has launched, offering everything from the used clothes that make up most of the store to oddities like a crystal bowling ball with a skull. Other items in the current inventory of roughly 100,000 range from books and home decor to additional specialty and collectors’ items.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor...
MARKETS
invezz.com

3 reasons to sell the US dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP report

Job openings suggest that the Fed is coming closer to a pivot, so stocks have rallied from their lows. The first trading week of the month started with US stocks bouncing hard from their 2022 lows. Also, the US dollar gave up some of its gains. Much has been discussed...
MARKETS
invezz.com

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success...
CREDITS & LOANS
invezz.com

S&P 500 rallies at the start of the new month: is a bottom in place?

US stocks rallied at the start of the new trading month and ahead of the September NFP report. Stocks tend to bottom in September during midterm years and to rally in the last quarter. S&P 500 faces strong horizontal and dynamic resistance levels should it rally further. October has started...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Cake DeFi adds access to liquidity with ETH staking

Cake is offering a tradable token, which users can sell in the open market. ETH can be locked on the blockchain, and investors validate transactions and generate rewards. The platform will auto-compound ETH staking every 12 hours to generate higher returns. Cake DeFi, the most dynamically growing fintech firm, which...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?

Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Musk ‘no longer’ wants to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go through with his $44 billion buyout deal with Twitter. Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives reacts to the news on CNBC Halftime Report. Twitter shares jumped nearly 15% on the report and were eventually halted. Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shot up 15% this afternoon on...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

What’s next for S&P 500 after U.S. private payrolls monthly update?

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September. CFRA's Sam Stovall says the S&P 500 could crash to 3,200 level. The benchmark index is up 4.0% versus its YTD low on last Friday. S&P 500 is back in the red this morning on a report indicating the U.S. labour...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy