Goodwill is the go-to place for secondhand shoppers who are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough. Now the marketplace is expanding to the online world. GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the chain, has launched, offering everything from the used clothes that make up most of the store to oddities like a crystal bowling ball with a skull. Other items in the current inventory of roughly 100,000 range from books and home decor to additional specialty and collectors’ items.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO