Defense records stout performance on Saturday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina's defense did not end up having to face Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Saturday night, but they still had the tough task of slowing down their opposition's rushing attack. Wildcat's running back Chris Rodriguez is one of the most talented running backs in the SEC...
Best quotes from players following win over Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina went into Lexington on Saturday night and upset No. 13 Kentucky by a score of 24-14. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) secured its first win in Lexington since 2012 and also snapped a two-losing streak to the Wildcats in Saturday night's win. South Carolina will now...
Q&A: Mark Stoops after disappointing loss to South Carolina
What head coach Mark Stoops had to say following Kentucky's disappointing 24-14 home loss to South Carolina at Kroger Field Saturday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... Okay. It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to...
Everything South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said after the win over Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the first time since 2012, the South Carolina football team is leaving the Bluegrass State with a victory over Kentucky. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) had a big second half on both sides of the football to leave Lexington with a 24-14 victory over the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2). It was on the road at Kentucky two years ago when news broke that Shane Beamer would take over as the South Carolina football coach. Word got out while the Gamecocks were still on the field, and players found out about it while they were still in the locker room after the game.
