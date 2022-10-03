Read full article on original website
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement From Music
Kid Cudi has spoken on the future of Kid Cudi. The alt-hip hop star sat down with host Sean Evans of the YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, on Thursday (Oct. 6). They discussed everything from his new album, Entergalactic, and the animated Netflix special of the same name to some pretty big career moves.
Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection
Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
When does pizza stop being pizza? Nonnas, pizza chefs and the Italian government all have thoughts
My favorite contestant so far on "Best in Dough," a frothy pizza cooking competition now streaming on Hulu, is the very Italian nonna who flat-out refused to make pizza cupcakes. In the pilot episode, as the series description put it, "three feisty Italian nonnas armed with recipes from the old country" faced off against each other.
