Thank you Chris Clenshaw - I can’t believe how good EastEnders is at the moment!
This man clearly cares about the history and characters of the show, it’s the best it’s been in a long time. Suki & Eve, Sharon & Kat’s frenemy relationship, Linda vs. Janine, Phil’s more vulnerable side, fixing the mess that was Jay & Honey, Sam’s return has been enjoyable as it can be. The only downfalls in my opinion are the return of Alfie and the fact that Lola is being killed off just as she’s becoming used more. If it’s this good now I wonder what he’s got lined up for Christmas.
Why has Sam double crossed Phil?
No one seems to have asked her why she’s done what she’s done which is weird. What has Phil done to Sam?. When he supposedly died in prison he wrote everyone a letter and he didn’t write one for her. Posts: 20,048. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 06/10/22...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 6/10/22 - " Ding Dong! Where's the Vicar? "
Greetings everybodypeeps , welcome to the Thursday Hour long!. At 1/2 past 7 - Al & Chas get caught out. Al and Chas prepare to leave Emmerdale. Kerry proposes to Al, by singing & expressive dance. Tracy and francie are back & Nates happy. Faith earwigs. Dear God in heaven,...
EE - Grant return imminent?
So it was obvious Phil called Grant tonight and they have sowed seeds of his return for months and with Ross Kemp willing its definitely a matter of when and not if Grant returns. I think Phil will return with Grant in tow just in time for Christmas to take...
The Panesars - EastEnders
I'm really enjoying the Panesars at the moment, but their ages confuse me. Does anyone know how old they are all supposed to be. I think Ash has just turned 30, and Kheerat is older so how old are the parents?. I know there's only ten years between the actors...
10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Maxine faces a terrifying ordeal, while Mason gets a warning from Eric, and Imran collapses. Here's a full collection of the 10 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Maxine gets a sinister message. Maxine is reeling from a sinister message she's received and is...
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
Do you think there will be past characters making an appearance during the upcoming storm storyline
Well im hoping we see a few old faces. I think someone like Diane returns and im also hoping Pearl comes back and then maybe someone like Jean Tate who is the daughter of Zoe looking all grown up. Now come on Owen I know you like your random “near...
Emmerdale Friday 07 October 2022. 7pm start tonight folks
Nicola is left absolutely fuming when she and Ethan have a run-in. Unable to hold back, she decides that she’s going to have the last word and files a serious complaint about village vicar Charles, who’s Ethan’s dad. Will vengeful Nicola have put Charles’ religious career at...
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 5)
The A-Z of comedy rumbles on (and gets increasingly less alphabetical!) Well done to Friday Night Dinner for its landslide victory in the last round. My vote this round goes to Derry Girls, a show I avoided for years because it seemed unfunny and irritating in clips I saw of it, when I finally sat down and watched an episode I almost immediately loved it!
EE Ellen Thomas - O.T.T.
Former EE actress Ellen Thomas (Claudette Hubbard) has become a popiular and much-respected actress, appearing in several productions ranging from The Gentle Touch, Teachers, Rev, Mount Plesant and In The Long Run as well as several film and theatre productions. I was, however, shocked to discover that Ellen was, at...
When was BB’s downfall and what caused it?
The show was *massive* in the C4 era- the whole social experiment thing was a really new concept, and whilst I’m not old enough to really remember the first few series, going by what I’ve seen online, it was a much simpler show in those first 3 or 4 series- the simplicity somewhat made the show. They got too reliant on ensuring they had ‘big personalities’ towards the end of the C4 era rather than the initial risk of just chucking a mix of people in and hoping for the best- and then the C5 era just devolved into completely trashy TV with a load of plastic talentless fame-seekers (including the celebrity shows, which just ended up including people who were only stars in their own mind from the likes of TOWIE and Geordie Shore… not the likes of Les Dennis or Melinda Messenger like the original celeb series); it became so far removed from what it originally was, and I worry that with ITV2 (the home of Love Island) being its new home- it will be more like the C5 trashy TV style, then the initial C4 social experiment style. What let it down in its dying years was the fact that every housemate was trying to use it as a springboard for some sort of fame or media career and they were all too similar; whereas the original series had a real varied mix of people- and it’s interesting that the ones that have made a successful media career out of it are the ones that weren’t actively-seeking fame (the likes of Adele Roberts, Kate Lawler, and most successfully, Alison Hammond who you forget was ever in BB) because that’s when the show wasn’t about that and celebrity culture wasn’t as prevalent. The successful stars the show has made have done so well in their own right that people don’t think of them as ‘Alison from Big Brother’, they just think of her as ‘Alison Hammond’ whereas any housemates from the C5 era trying to get a media career didn’t distinguish themselves well enough to be viewed as anything other than ‘Showbiz Simon from Big Brother’.
Kung Fu star Olivia Liang teases Legacies reunion
Kung Fu season 3 is getting the Legacies band back together, thanks to the casting of Ben Levin. Of course, the action follows Olivia Liang's martial arts expert Nicky Shen, who'll spend the next episodes dealing with the repercussions of a San Francisco earthquake from season 2, while also encountering Levin's newcomer Bo.
Steve McFadden
Theatre Royal Plymouth have today announced that Soap Star Steve McFadden will lead their panto cast as the villainous Captain Hook in a spectacular production of Peter Pan, which will run from 15 December 2017 – Saturday 13 January. Former British Soap Awards ‘Villain of the Year’, Steve McFadden...
Picard boss teases major Next Generation deaths are possible in final season
Star Trek: Picard's showrunner has teased the possibility of some major deaths in the upcoming third and final season. Season three of Picard is set to bring back a number of The Next Generation stars – but could one of them meet their end?. On Twitter, Terry Matalas responded...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
Doctor Who: BBC announces when Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will air
The BBC has announced when Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode will air.Whittaker will step down as the Time Lord in the third of three specials that have been broadcast throughout 2022.Titled “The Power of the Doctor”, the episode will air on Sunday 23 October.It’s currently unknown whether the episode will introsduce Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor.Gatwa was confirmed to play the role earlier this year for a new series that is being overseen by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.The full synopsis for Whittaker’s final adventure reads as follows: “Action-adventure in space and time for...
Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Simmonds explains why competing on show is important for her
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the support she received after her waltz on Strictly Come Dancing, saying the comments made her "emotional". Appearing on tonight's (October 7) episode of It Takes Two alongside her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, gold medalist Ellie was asked by host Rylan Clark how she was feeling after the routine.
Married at First Sight UK star Thomas Hartley issues apology to co-star following row
Married at First Sight UK star Thomas Hartley apologised to Sophie Brown in light of their row on yesterday's (October 5) episode. Amid that rocky Kwame Badu and Kasia London homestay, Liverpudlian Tom vented at the Manchester-based techie after she claimed that he and husband Adrian Sanderson were more friendship material.
