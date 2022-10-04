ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
FLORIDA STATE
travelweekly.com

Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
SANIBEL, FL
Fox Weather

Road to recovery: Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida's Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian destroyed a vital bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore last week, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, torrential rain and powerful winds. In true "Florida Strong" fashion, crews got to work and quickly completed a temporary bridge to the island that will provide a much-needed lifeline to residents that have been stranded since the historic storm made landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian

Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
travelawaits.com

Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

