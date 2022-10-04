Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
travelweekly.com
Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida
There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Providing hope for Hurricane Ian victims, one clean shirt at time
Hurricane Ian devastated many communities across Florida. Now, Tide Loads of Hope and Matthew 25: Ministries have partnered up to provide laundry services, personal care supplies and more for storm victims.
New challenge to firefighters during hurricanes: Electric vehicle fires
Florida’s chief financial officer & state fire marshal said electric vehicles disabled by Hurricane Ian are proving to be a new challenge to firefighters
Railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian shut down major supply lines in Southwest Florida
Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers until suddenly the train tracks disappear in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River.
Road to recovery: Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida's Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian destroyed a vital bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore last week, bringing with it a deadly storm surge, torrential rain and powerful winds. In true "Florida Strong" fashion, crews got to work and quickly completed a temporary bridge to the island that will provide a much-needed lifeline to residents that have been stranded since the historic storm made landfall.
Which Florida airports, roads, schools and parks have reopened after Ian
As Florida residents try to get back on their feet after Hurricane Ian swept through their state, they might be able to have a bit of normalcy as many airports, roadways, schools, national parks and theme parks begin to reopen.
'Their lives are never going to be the same': Floridians begin difficult task of recovering from Ian
A dishwasher, a car title with no car, closet shelves – those are just a few of the belongings lining a street in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, however, the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
Astronaut on ISS spots Florida’s muddy wounds left by Hurricane Ian
Not only did Hurricane Ian push in several feet of water during a catastrophic storm surge last week, but the storm dumped well over a foot of rain across a wide swath of Central and North Florida.
Florida deputy's sign of patriotism shines bright amid gloom of Hurricane Ian
A Florida deputy's sign of patriotism is shining brightly amid the gloom and destruction of Hurricane Ian.
Washington Examiner
Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian
Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as search and recovery operations continue
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as additional fatalities were reported in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Cuba, bringing the total to at least 101 people.
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
travelawaits.com
Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know
Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
