foodsafetynews.com
Coalition asks review panel to consider food leader for upper echelon at FDA
Editor’s note: This is a letter sent by a large coalition of consumer and industry groups to Jane Henney, the chair of the Independent Expert Panel – FDA Human Foods Program of the Reagan-Udall Foundation, that is charged with investigating operations at the Food and Drug Administration. Dear...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Outlines Work Underway to Ensure the Safety of Imported Produce
By: Donald Prater, Associate Commissioner for Imported Food Safety and Julie Moss, Director of the Office of International Engagement in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. A lot of the food that American consumers eat and serve their families is imported from other countries. Of the foods subject...
beefmagazine.com
National Institute for Animal Agriculture partners with CDC
In August, The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) hosted a group of ten farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing,...
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
Agriculture Online
USDA announces ‘Roadshow’ to spotlight insurance opportunities for speciality growers
The USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) is hosting four virtual workshops between now and the end of the year to raise awareness of crop insurance policies for urban, specialty, organic, and direct-market farmers. “These two whole-farm programs give some much-needed options and availability to those kinds of growers,” said Marcia...
AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time
The third time could be the charm for the tobacco giant.
food-safety.com
ComplianceMate Issues Patent for Digital FSMS
CM Systems LLC (ComplianceMate™) has issued US Patent 11449810, which is the third in a family of patents covering ComplianceMate's comprehensive Digital Food Safety Management System (FSMS). The ComplianceMate FSMS includes a digital checklist of tasks to be performed in foodservice establishments utilizing automated temperature sensors and Bluetooth probe technology.
Phys.org
International collaboration works to breed fungus-resistant cotton
Cotton is an important crop grown around the world, such as in countries like the United States and Uzbekistan. When a fungus began to harm cotton in both countries, it brought together their scientists for an innovative research collaboration. The fungus is called Fusarium wilt race 4 and it has...
itsecuritywire.com
Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks
Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, has released updated scoring technology, the i-Score™, to help procurement leaders quickly assess the overall health of their suppliers’ extended supply chains amid escalating recessionary fears, inflation, geopolitical turmoil, ESG violations and other paralyzing supply chain threats. The AI-powered i-Score™ scores extended supply chains against multiple risk factors using thousands of proprietary data points.
Managed Healthcare Executive
No Word on Price. But Hadlima, on the Market in 27 Countries, ‘Has Experience,’ Says Samsung Bioepis Executive
Tom Newcomer, head of U.S. market access for the maker of Humira biosimilar Hadlima, deflected questions on price but touted the drug’s track record overseas. Everyone wants to know about price, Tom Newcomer acknowledged. “We definitely recognize price is always going to be one of the central questions about...
EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms
In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
agritechtomorrow.com
SynTech Research Group Chooses BeCrop Technology for R&D services.
SynTech Research Group, global agricultural contract research, product positioning, development, registration, and market support services provider, has committed to utilizing Biome Makers' BeCrop® technology and its taxonomic database of over 10M microorganisms to increase the understanding of soil and crop performance under management or input applications. SynTech Research Group,...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Trio of Major Cabinet Suppliers Resign From KCMA
RESTON, VA — American Woodmark, MasterBrand Cabinets and Cabinetworks Group, three major pillars of the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association, have resigned from the KCMA over policy differences regarding efforts by the organization to combat wooden cabinet, vanity and component imports allegedly manufactured in China and then transshipped through other countries to the U.S.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
foodsafetynews.com
Belgian officials practice outbreak response
Experts in Belgium have taken part in an exercise to improve management of foodborne outbreaks in the country. The event, coordinated this past month by Sciensano, the national public health institute, covered a fictional Salmonella outbreak. The simulated exercise was developed by the One Health European Joint Program (OH-EJP), the...
labpulse.com
G Medical Innovations to provide numerous at-home testing kits to consumers
G Medical Innovations on Thursday announced that G Medical Health and Wellness, its wholly owned subsidiary, has developed 31 at-home health test kits that are expected to be available online to consumers during the fourth quarter and later through retail sites and pharmacies in the U.S. The tests include screening...
salestechstar.com
Zetrix and MIMOS to Jointly Create the National Public Blockchain Infrastructure for Malaysia
Zetrix, the layer-1 blockchain structure based in Malaysia, signed on October 6, 2022, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTSSB) to develop and operate the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI). MBI will act as Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure for all levels of government and commercial sectors.
food-safety.com
CDC Reports 8 Percent Decrease of Enteric Diseases in 2021
The incidence of enteric infections, which are commonly foodborne, decreased in the U.S. during 2021, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds. In 2021, the number of infections reported to CDC’s Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet) decreased by 8 percent compared with the 2016–2018 average.
food-safety.com
Certain Regulatory Limits for Listeria in RTE Foods Could Greatly Reduce Contamination, Foodborne Illness, Study Finds
Removing food products with a concentration of Listeria monocytogenes higher than 1 colony forming unit per gram (CFU/g) from the market may reduce L. monocytogenes contamination by 15–88 percent and reduce the number of associated listeriosis cases by 55.9–100 percent in the U.S., a recent study suggests. The study also demonstrated a notable decrease (4.9–62.9 percent) of L. monocytogenes prevalence in U.S. ready-to-eat (RTE) products over the last five years due to control efforts.
