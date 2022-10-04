Last week, I wrote about how it’s too early to go to Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback. I felt the team should wait ’til after the eighth game and a 2-6 or 1-7 start. I believed Mitch Trubisky should have been allowed half a season to start, should have navigated the next four games against the gauntlet that are the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles and let Pickett learn from the sidelines.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO