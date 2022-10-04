ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mike Pelaia says don’t expect Kenny Pickett to be the Steelers’ savior…

Last week, I wrote about how it’s too early to go to Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback. I felt the team should wait ’til after the eighth game and a 2-6 or 1-7 start. I believed Mitch Trubisky should have been allowed half a season to start, should have navigated the next four games against the gauntlet that are the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles and let Pickett learn from the sidelines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Jets#Steelers#All Pro#Browns#American Football
NBC Sports

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts

Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy