Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
NBC Sports
Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington
In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and the two QBs' career paths are on polar opposite trajectories: Hurts is piloting the undefeated Eagles as an early-season MVP candidate, while Wentz is on his third team in three years and things are going... poorly.
Jonathan Allen has blunt message for fans amid Commanders' struggles
It’s been a bumpy start for the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-3 through four weeks. Jonathan Allen has compassion for what the fans are going through, but delivered a blunt message for them Tuesday on “The Sports Junkies”.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
3 Reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit
Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Jonathan Allen gives candid take on Ron Rivera with Commanders on hot seat
After a 1-3 start to the season, there have been a rise in calls for the Commanders to fire Ron Rivera. Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen responded to that chatter in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies”.
WJLA
Transcript appears to show Shaun Powell Jr. should be eligible to play QB for Eastern HS
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Shaun Powell Sr. said he got a job and apartment in D.C. and moved with his son from southern Virginia so Shaun Jr., a promising 11th-grade quarterback, could get more exposure to college recruiters. But since they landed at Eastern High School, where Shaun Jr....
NBC Washington
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
Packers vs. Giants in London: 12 stats about the NFL International Series
Back in 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game outside the U.S. as part of the NFL International Series. The series started with games in London, expanded to Mexico a decade later, and on November 13 this season will play its first game in Munich, Germany (Seattle vs. Tampa Bay).
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as the host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. Pregame Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022
NBC Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win
Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
NBC Washington
5 Takeaways as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Dazzle in Exhibition Game
5 takeaways as Wembanyama, Scoot dazzle in exhibition game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 NBA Draft is only a few months removed, but all eyes are already on 2023. Why is that the case? Let’s summarize it in four words: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson. These two...
NBC Sports
D.C. Council votes to make Oct. 11, 2022 ‘Bradley Beal Day’
Bradley Beal’s tremendous impact on the Washington D.C. community, not only as a basketball star but as a philanthropist and area leader, is set to be commemorated. The Council of D.C. voted on Tuesday to honor the Wizards' shooting guard with a commemorative ‘Bradley Beal Day,’ to be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
