Washington, DC

The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington

In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and the two QBs' career paths are on polar opposite trajectories: Hurts is piloting the undefeated Eagles as an early-season MVP candidate, while Wentz is on his third team in three years and things are going... poorly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
Carson Wentz
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Washington

NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as the host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. Pregame Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win

Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
NBC Sports

D.C. Council votes to make Oct. 11, 2022 ‘Bradley Beal Day’

Bradley Beal’s tremendous impact on the Washington D.C. community, not only as a basketball star but as a philanthropist and area leader, is set to be commemorated. The Council of D.C. voted on Tuesday to honor the Wizards' shooting guard with a commemorative ‘Bradley Beal Day,’ to be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
WASHINGTON, DC

