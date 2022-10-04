Read full article on original website
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2
Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.
How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2
With over 30 different heroes each with their own weapons and abilities, Overwatch 2 has something that suits the style of every first-person shooter player. And for any player wanting to reach the top levels of the game’s ranked competitive mode, they’ll need their best settings applied to do so.
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
How to get better at League of Legends
League of Legends is a 13-year-old strategy-oriented MOBA game that has, together with Dota 2, revolutionized the genre and established the foundations for all similar games that would rise after these titans. Over the years, we’ve seen not only the game but also the players evolve from basic conformists that blindly followed a predetermined set of rules into bold risk-takers that test limits on a daily basis. Since both the game and the players reshaped the reality of League for good, getting started with League and improving has never been more challenging.
How to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most accessible multiplayer games in the world. In addition to being available on multiple platforms, Fortnite also has decent servers with excellent track records of staying online. While Fortnite will remain accessible throughout the majority of the year, there can be times when its servers...
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
Worlds 2022 group stage begins with EU, Fnatic asserting their dominance over NA
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Pitting Fnatic against Cloud9, the opening match of the League of Legends World Championship group stage...
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
