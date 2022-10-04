Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Orlando ride to be torn down following 14-year-old's death
The owners of an Orlando ride announced Thursday they will tear down a 400-foot-tall attraction following the death of a 14-year-old boy earlier this year. Orlando Slingshot, the owner of the Drop Tower FreeFall ride at ICON Park, made the decision after the March 24 death of Tyre Sampson. The...
wflx.com
DeSoto County schools could be closed for weeks due to Hurricane Ian
Schools in DeSoto County will be closed for at least the next two weeks after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Bennett said restoration crews have been at DeSoto County High School — which could be closed for up to two months — since the day after Hurricane Ian hit the state.
Comments / 0