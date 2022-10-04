Read full article on original website
US-41 construction between Carlisle and Oaktown continues
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Construction along U.S. 41 between Carlisle and Oaktown continues. Construction starts near the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and ends in Oaktown. This is a 5.5 mile stretch leaving one lane open on North and Southbound roads. Traffic restrictions are due to a hot mix asphalt overlay project.
Illinoisan dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the Deere.
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
Drug bust leads to $75K worth of fentanyl pills
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police claim to have confiscated almost two pounds of fentanyl pills worth an estimated $75,000 as part of a drug bust. According to the Terre Haute Police, the bust began when members of the Vigo County Drug Task Force were investigating fentanyl distribution in the area. During the investigation, officers reported finding thousands of fentanyl pills, with a total weight of just under two pounds. Police say that the pills are worth an estimated $75,000.
