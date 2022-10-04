COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the Deere.

