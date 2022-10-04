ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Dr. Day Care, Ronzio advance to Field of Dreams Senior Softball League finals

WOONSOCKET – Four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care and Ronzio Pizza & Subs advanced to the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League’s best-of-three championship series, thanks to their semifinal-round victories in last Friday’s doubleheader at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field. In the opening game, Ronzio defeated...
WOONSOCKET, RI
brownbears.com

Softball hires Mark Correia as assistant coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown softball head coach Kate Wheeler has announced the hiring of Mark Correia as an assistant coach. Correia joins the Bears after having spent the last four seasons at Eastern Connecticut State. Correia served as the assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Connecticut and during his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Mediation begins for Caito Field sinkholes

SCITUATE – School Supt. Laurie Andries reported last Friday that the Scituate School Department entered mediation with the Caito Field project architect, engineer and contractor to find a solution to fixing the field. Mediation involves project architect Robinson Green Berretta Corporation, project engineer Gale Associates and contractor R.A.D. Sports....
SCITUATE, RI
Cumberland, RI
Sports
City
Cumberland, RI
Cumberland, RI
Education
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket YMCA continues registrations for youth basketball league

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA is currently accepting registrations for its youth basketball league, which will kick off its season on Saturday, Nov. 5, and signups will be accepted until Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants will learn the fundamentals of basketball, team play, cooperation, skill development, and sportsmanship. This league...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield Library announces programs

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library is accepting registrations for the following programs. • Treat and Paint will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 9-14. Participants will paint a Halloween black cat.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band to headline Autumnfest

WOONSOCKET — The 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee along with Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade Coordinator, has announced that the headline band for this year’s Autumnfest Parade will be the Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band from Dayville, Conn. This year marks the sixth appearance for this 45-piece band in the Autumnfest parade and second time as the headliner.
KILLINGLY, CT
Valley Breeze

Music at the Farm presents Emma Robertson and James Lorusso Sunday

BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present a concert with soprano Emma Robertson and pianist James Lorusso on Sunday, Oct 9, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road. They will perform Copland’s Old American songs, Barber’s Knoxville 1915, Puccini arias, and a work by...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Breeze

James Montgomery Blues Band, ZBTB headline Autumnfest 2022

WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest’s two headlining acts for 2022 are the James Montgomery Blues Band, hitting the stage Saturday at 8 p.m., and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band, taking the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Mount continues turnaround, spikes Prout to improve to 4-2 in D-I

WOONSOCKET – After a dismal season in Division I last year, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ volleyball team has slowly been piling up wins this season, and the latest ‘W’ came last Thursday night when the Mounties netted a 3-0 victory on their home court over the Prout School.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Car wash set for this Sunday

LINCOLN – Lucas Webber, of Albion Troop 711, will be holding a car wash fundraiser to help fund his Eagle Scout project on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hunter Insurance, 389 Old River Road. The car wash costs $5 per car. Webber’s Eagle Scout...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield's successful Farm to School program to keep growing

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School District will continue its Farm to School (F2S) program after grant funding is exhausted, following a successful two years of bringing local foods and educational programs to students. Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the program, created using a $65,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant,...
SMITHFIELD, RI

