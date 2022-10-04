Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Dr. Day Care, Ronzio advance to Field of Dreams Senior Softball League finals
WOONSOCKET – Four-time defending champion Dr. Day Care and Ronzio Pizza & Subs advanced to the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League’s best-of-three championship series, thanks to their semifinal-round victories in last Friday’s doubleheader at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field. In the opening game, Ronzio defeated...
brownbears.com
Softball hires Mark Correia as assistant coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown softball head coach Kate Wheeler has announced the hiring of Mark Correia as an assistant coach. Correia joins the Bears after having spent the last four seasons at Eastern Connecticut State. Correia served as the assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Connecticut and during his...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' team concludes another excellent cross country season with 11-1 record
SCITUATE – For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team wrapped up its Northern Division schedule with an 11-1 record, thanks to the Sentinels’ quad-meet sweep of Scituate, North Providence, and Davies on Monday afternoon at Manning Field’s 3.1-mile course.
Valley Breeze
Mediation begins for Caito Field sinkholes
SCITUATE – School Supt. Laurie Andries reported last Friday that the Scituate School Department entered mediation with the Caito Field project architect, engineer and contractor to find a solution to fixing the field. Mediation involves project architect Robinson Green Berretta Corporation, project engineer Gale Associates and contractor R.A.D. Sports....
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket YMCA continues registrations for youth basketball league
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA is currently accepting registrations for its youth basketball league, which will kick off its season on Saturday, Nov. 5, and signups will be accepted until Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants will learn the fundamentals of basketball, team play, cooperation, skill development, and sportsmanship. This league...
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield Library announces programs
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Public Library is accepting registrations for the following programs. • Treat and Paint will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to children ages 9-14. Participants will paint a Halloween black cat.
Valley Breeze
Gator's Pub Fall Volleyball League reaches midway point of season
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Gator’s Pub Fall Volleyball League reached the midway point of its season late last week at the pub’s popular sand courts. Here’s a look at the standings of the three divisions entering this week’s action:
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Valley Breeze
Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band to headline Autumnfest
WOONSOCKET — The 2022 Autumnfest Steering Committee along with Tom Gray, Autumnfest Parade Coordinator, has announced that the headline band for this year’s Autumnfest Parade will be the Killingly High School Big Red Marching Band from Dayville, Conn. This year marks the sixth appearance for this 45-piece band in the Autumnfest parade and second time as the headliner.
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
Valley Breeze
Baccala runs for 228 yards in Ponaganset football team's win over Pilgrim
GLOCESTER – Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala had a night to remember last Friday in his team’s Division III-B high school football game at home against Pilgrim, as he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help lead the Chieftains to a 28-7 victory.
Valley Breeze
Music at the Farm presents Emma Robertson and James Lorusso Sunday
BURRILLVILLE – Music at the Farm will present a concert with soprano Emma Robertson and pianist James Lorusso on Sunday, Oct 9, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road. They will perform Copland’s Old American songs, Barber’s Knoxville 1915, Puccini arias, and a work by...
Valley Breeze
Autumnfest 'Harvest Garden' aims to be 'comfortable for everyone at any age'
WOONSOCKET – After the Rotary Club of Woonsocket pulled out of Autumnfest earlier this year, a door was opened for the Steering Committee to reimagine the beer tent’s ambiance and its audience. “It enabled us the opportunity to look at and do something different. The Rotary and Autumnfest...
Valley Breeze
James Montgomery Blues Band, ZBTB headline Autumnfest 2022
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest’s two headlining acts for 2022 are the James Montgomery Blues Band, hitting the stage Saturday at 8 p.m., and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band, taking the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
Valley Breeze
Mount continues turnaround, spikes Prout to improve to 4-2 in D-I
WOONSOCKET – After a dismal season in Division I last year, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ volleyball team has slowly been piling up wins this season, and the latest ‘W’ came last Thursday night when the Mounties netted a 3-0 victory on their home court over the Prout School.
Valley Breeze
CHS girls' cross country team wins ninth straight Northern Division title, extends win streak to 103
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Capturing a ninth straight Northern Division championship and extending the state’s best dual-meet win streak into triple digits are admirable feats, but the Cumberland High girls’ cross country team has bigger and better aspirations in its sights. The Clippers wrapped up its division schedule...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Valley Breeze
Car wash set for this Sunday
LINCOLN – Lucas Webber, of Albion Troop 711, will be holding a car wash fundraiser to help fund his Eagle Scout project on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hunter Insurance, 389 Old River Road. The car wash costs $5 per car. Webber’s Eagle Scout...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's successful Farm to School program to keep growing
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School District will continue its Farm to School (F2S) program after grant funding is exhausted, following a successful two years of bringing local foods and educational programs to students. Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the program, created using a $65,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant,...
