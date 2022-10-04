Read full article on original website
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Independent School District #726 - Special School Board Meeting - July 14, 2022
Chair Swanson called the special meeting of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 14th day of July, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Teaching & Learning Center. Members present: Aaron Jurek, Ryan Obermoller, Connie Robinson, Mark Swanson, Pete Weismann. Members absent: Troy Berning. Others present: Jeremy...
Clearwater/ Clear Lake Food Shelf purchases property
After a lot of hard work, the Clearwater/Clear Lake Food Shelf is now an official landowner after purchasing an acre of land from Rejoice Lutheran Church along Co. Road 75. The new property is across the road from where the food shelf currently operates, the Lions Community Building in Lions Park. The Clearwater/Clear Lake Food Shelf Board and Rejoice land sale committee worked together to make the sale happen.
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF. LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: 4/15/2015. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,900.00. MORTGAGOR(S): Marilee K Lagace-Peterson and Scott K...
Letters To The Editor
(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, the Patriot will publish up to 5-6 LTEs a week as space allows and carry over unpublished letters to the next week, if able. Also, we no longer have a policy which restricts letter writers from submitting political editorials a week prior to an election.)
BL Twp. Board Discusses Voting Concerns
During the recent Big Lake Town Board meeting, Clerk Brenda Kimberly-Maas spoke with the board about her thoughts on the preliminary elections and how things might be improved for the November elections. She noted there were some struggles resulting from having novice judges who were still unfamiliar with the process. She hoped to do some day-of training to help get the new judges up to speed, along with clerks of other local municipalities, who are facing a similar issue.
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
CMAB awards Artist in Residence grants
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Melissa Marudas, Media Specialist for the CMAB). At the September 15, 2022 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $16,494 to area organizations in support of Artist Residencies. The Artist in Residence (AIR) program is designed to...
Eden Prairie High School on lockdown after potential threat made towards student
Eden Prairie High School has been placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made to a student. Police said the school notified them around 12:45 p.m. of the possible threat. The school remains on lockdown Friday afternoon. According to Eden Prairie Schools, the lockdown is classified as a "stay-put"...
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
