Big Lake, MN

patriotnewsmn.com

Independent School District #726 - Special School Board Meeting - July 14, 2022

Chair Swanson called the special meeting of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 14th day of July, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Teaching & Learning Center. Members present: Aaron Jurek, Ryan Obermoller, Connie Robinson, Mark Swanson, Pete Weismann. Members absent: Troy Berning. Others present: Jeremy...
BECKER, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Clearwater/ Clear Lake Food Shelf purchases property

After a lot of hard work, the Clearwater/Clear Lake Food Shelf is now an official landowner after purchasing an acre of land from Rejoice Lutheran Church along Co. Road 75. The new property is across the road from where the food shelf currently operates, the Lions Community Building in Lions Park. The Clearwater/Clear Lake Food Shelf Board and Rejoice land sale committee worked together to make the sale happen.
CLEARWATER, MN
WJON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WJON

Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota

If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
HASTINGS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF. LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: 4/15/2015. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,900.00. MORTGAGOR(S): Marilee K Lagace-Peterson and Scott K...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Letters To The Editor

(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, the Patriot will publish up to 5-6 LTEs a week as space allows and carry over unpublished letters to the next week, if able. Also, we no longer have a policy which restricts letter writers from submitting political editorials a week prior to an election.)
CLEAR LAKE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

BL Twp. Board Discusses Voting Concerns

During the recent Big Lake Town Board meeting, Clerk Brenda Kimberly-Maas spoke with the board about her thoughts on the preliminary elections and how things might be improved for the November elections. She noted there were some struggles resulting from having novice judges who were still unfamiliar with the process. She hoped to do some day-of training to help get the new judges up to speed, along with clerks of other local municipalities, who are facing a similar issue.
BIG LAKE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

CMAB awards Artist in Residence grants

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Melissa Marudas, Media Specialist for the CMAB). At the September 15, 2022 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $16,494 to area organizations in support of Artist Residencies. The Artist in Residence (AIR) program is designed to...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

