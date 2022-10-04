ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

You're a winner: Listening in on 'the call' for Nobel Prize

By MADDIE BURAKOFF and SETH BORENSTEIN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXoqH_0iLxWwtN00

This is what it’s like to get “the call” — the Swedish Academy of Sciences ringing you up to say you won the Nobel Prize.

It’s usually a dream-of-a-lifetime call that only the special few get in private. But for American physicist John Clauser, who was awarded the Nobel for his work on quantum mechanics, it rang a little different.

Thanks to a three-hour delay from a phone busy with congratulations and reporters’ queries, the call finally got through to him while he was on a live Zoom interview with The Associated Press. And he shared his side of the notification and celebration.

“Oh hang on. They’re on the phone right now," he said. "OK. Hang on just a second. Can I talk to the guys from the Swedish Nobel Committee?”

Over the next nine minutes, Clauser recounted to the Swedish Academy the difficult road that eventually led to a Nobel-awarding phone call — albeit a few hours late.

While studying at Columbia in the 1960s, Clauser became interested in designing practical experiments to put quantum mechanics to the test. But his ideas weren't always well-received in the field, he said.

Leading physicist Richard Feynman, who won his own physics Nobel in 1965, “kind of threw me out of his office,” Clauser said. “He was very offended that I should even be considering the possibility that quantum mechanics might not give the correct predictions.”

But Clauser said he was having fun working on these experiments and thought they were important — “even though everybody told me I was crazy and was going to ruin my career by doing it."

While continuing his work at University of California Berkeley, he and the late physicist Stuart Freedman “had to build everything from scratch. There was very little money so I was basically cobbling together junk or scrap from the UC physics department,” he told the Academy.

“There’s a lot of stuff unused in storerooms,” Clauser said. “I would rummage around and say, ‘Oh, hey, I can use this.'”

Some of the great physicists of the past scavenged the same way, he pointed out.

And those experiments, with all their backlash and scraped-together budgets, were the very reason he was on the phone with the Swedish Academy decades later.

As the call wrapped up, there was the matter of logistics. Clauser asked the Academy about when he would “get some dates and times on what I’m expected to do.”

Of course, there’s something you definitely have to say to the Academy when it calls: “Thanks a lot.”

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

The 2022 Nobel Prizes are being announced this week after secret deliberations by the award committees. Here's a look at which prizes have been announced so far, which ones are coming up and what's next for the winners. LITERATURE. The Swedish Academy on Thursday gave the Nobel Prize in literature...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Feynman
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline

After nearly three decades of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," Melinda revealed to CBS Mornings in March 2022.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: Annie Ernaux just won the Nobel Prize for Literature. You should read her abortion book

Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. If you haven’t heard of her until now, this is amazing news! You have so many masterful books to look forward to.Ernaux, a French writer born in Lillebonne, Normandy, has been published since the 1970s. Her work has been translated into English extensively. (For a French author writing in French, being translated into English is generally a sign that this author is a big f***ing deal, as I believe the academic parlance goes.) She grew up in a working-class family in Yvetot, where her parents owned a café and grocery shop....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the recipient is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.Other possible winners include literary giants from around the world: Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Japan’s Haruki Murakami, Norway’s Jon Fosse, Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid and France’s Annie Ernaux.Last...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Bestseller or dark horse for 2022 Nobel Literature Prize?

The Swedish Academy will on Thursday announce the 2022 winner of the often-criticised Nobel Literature Prize, with the award committee known for its penchant for spotlighting lesser-known writers over bestselling authors. Unlike many other literary awards, there is no shortlist for the Nobel, and the nominations to the Academy and its deliberations are kept secret for 50 years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#American#The Associated Press#Columbia
marketplace.org

One prized Nobel effect: a bump in book sales

French author Annie Ernaux was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature today. The award, which has been around since 1901, has the power to make relatively obscure authors a regular presence on bookstore shelves and to supercharge sales for those who are already well-known. When Abdulrazak...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
US News and World Report

France's Ernaux, Who Long Scrutinised Self, Wins Nobel Literature Prize

STOCKHOLM/PARIS (Reuters) -French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality. In explaining its choice, the Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, "consistently and from different angles examines a life...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy