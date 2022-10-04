Read full article on original website
Related
Former Georgia police officer, bail bondsman arrested on theft charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A former police officer has been charged with theft, after he allegedly stole money from a bonding company he worked for, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The investigation began in October 2019. The release...
WTVM
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by Vehicle...
valdostatoday.com
Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft
LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton police looking to identify two suspects in April shooting death
COLLEGE PARK — One suspect has been identified and police have released photos of two others in the April shooting death of Anthony McClain at the Rivers Station Shopping Center. McClain, 18, was killed by a stray bullet outside his family’s barber shop after a group of males began...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdhn.com
WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an East Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader tells WRBL Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand.
gradickcommunications.com
Bloods Gang Member Travis Mcfarland Found Guilty Of February 2019 Murder Of James “Jake” Ponder, Sentenced To Serve Life Followed By 75 Years
On October 1, 2022, after a weeklong trial, a Troup County jury found Travis McFarland, a/k/a: “Slime Hext,” now 21 years old, of LaGrange, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. On October 5, 2022, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced McFarland to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
1 child dead, another in serious condition after hit-and-run in west Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A child in Columbus is dead, and another is in ‘serious condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Columbus Police Department. It happened on the 4100 block of Steam Mill Rd. near Southern Pines Drive. The age and names of the children have...
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma. On Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
Comments / 0