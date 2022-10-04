On October 1, 2022, after a weeklong trial, a Troup County jury found Travis McFarland, a/k/a: “Slime Hext,” now 21 years old, of LaGrange, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. On October 5, 2022, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced McFarland to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.

