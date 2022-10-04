ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by Vehicle...
COLUMBUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft

LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Bloods Gang Member Travis Mcfarland Found Guilty Of February 2019 Murder Of James “Jake” Ponder, Sentenced To Serve Life Followed By 75 Years

On October 1, 2022, after a weeklong trial, a Troup County jury found Travis McFarland, a/k/a: “Slime Hext,” now 21 years old, of LaGrange, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. On October 5, 2022, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Markette Baker sentenced McFarland to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma. On Oct....
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSD has highest graduation rate to date, surpasses state rate

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA

