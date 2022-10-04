Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News
Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. hints at 5 teams he wants to play for
Odell Beckham Jr. is rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, but it sounds like he has an idea of where he wants to play when he's healthy.
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold
Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk Low shoes before the New York Giants played the Green Bay Packers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
Falcons Announce Unfortunate Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts
Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons, they will be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the third day in a row, Pitts wasn't spotted at practice. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pitts' absence at Friday's practice is a...
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Orlando thrill ride that claimed the life of a star young football player will be demolished
The Orlando Thrill Ride that was responsible for the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old star football player will be torn down and demolished. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday that it will tear down the 400 foot attraction that was responsible for the death of a 14-year-old football player who was visiting from Missouri.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Demontrey Jacobs, OT, South Florida
DOB, Class Yr11/22/1998, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022FLSO, 5 GP (335 snaps) 2021FLSO, 12 GP (882 snaps) 2020FLSO, 8 GP (297 snaps) 2019LAGR, 3 GP (225 snaps) 2018LAGR, 2 GP (128 snaps) Player Summary:. RS Sr. RT starter, has also played LT. Transferred from Grambling State....
4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out
Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
Breaking: Cowboys OL Jason Peters unavailable for Week 5, maybe longer
The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top NCAA FCS Football Matchups of Week 6
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS Football matchups of week 6. University of Delaware at College of William and Mary. Huge matchup between 2 ranked teams. The Tribe offense has sophomore running back Malachi Imoh who has 306 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns this season. Defensively for Delaware they have grad linebacker Johnny Buchanan who has 59 tackles and 2.5 TFLs in 2022. The Blue Hens offense has grad wide receiver Thyrick Pitts who has 274 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Defensively for William and Mary they have sophomore linebacker John Pius who has 34 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks in 2022.
Top-20 Annor Boateng has three visits in mind
Annor Boateng is the No. 16 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. On3’s ranking is ahead of the industry-standard On3 Consensus, which has the 6-foot-5 wing at No. 26. I try to get most of my baskets inside,” Boateng told On3. “I try to be an inside-out player. So when I get my layups or mids, then I’ll try to move out to the threes. And basically, the point is really to get fouled on a layup attempt and go to the free throw line, get to like your shot form down, and feel more comfortable moving outside. I’ve improved my jump shot and handle a lot this summer. I kept putting in a lot of work, and the game got simple for me.
Comments / 0