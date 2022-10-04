ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Announce Unfortunate Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts

Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons, they will be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the third day in a row, Pitts wasn't spotted at practice. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pitts' absence at Friday's practice is a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Diamonds#American Football#Ol#Redshirt Senior Height#Weight6042#Ohyo#Flun Scout Name#Og
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Demontrey Jacobs, OT, South Florida

DOB, Class Yr11/22/1998, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022FLSO, 5 GP (335 snaps) 2021FLSO, 12 GP (882 snaps) 2020FLSO, 8 GP (297 snaps) 2019LAGR, 3 GP (225 snaps) 2018LAGR, 2 GP (128 snaps) Player Summary:. RS Sr. RT starter, has also played LT. Transferred from Grambling State....
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out

Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
CHARLESTON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Cowboys OL Jason Peters unavailable for Week 5, maybe longer

The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top NCAA FCS Football Matchups of Week 6

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS Football matchups of week 6. University of Delaware at College of William and Mary. Huge matchup between 2 ranked teams. The Tribe offense has sophomore running back Malachi Imoh who has 306 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns this season. Defensively for Delaware they have grad linebacker Johnny Buchanan who has 59 tackles and 2.5 TFLs in 2022. The Blue Hens offense has grad wide receiver Thyrick Pitts who has 274 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Defensively for William and Mary they have sophomore linebacker John Pius who has 34 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top-20 Annor Boateng has three visits in mind

Annor Boateng is the No. 16 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. On3’s ranking is ahead of the industry-standard On3 Consensus, which has the 6-foot-5 wing at No. 26. I try to get most of my baskets inside,” Boateng told On3. “I try to be an inside-out player. So when I get my layups or mids, then I’ll try to move out to the threes. And basically, the point is really to get fouled on a layup attempt and go to the free throw line, get to like your shot form down, and feel more comfortable moving outside. I’ve improved my jump shot and handle a lot this summer. I kept putting in a lot of work, and the game got simple for me.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy