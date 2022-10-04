Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out vs. Broncos in Week 5
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was among the players ruled out Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans, wouldn’t have practiced this week if the team conducted physical practices. They instead conducted walkthroughs given the short recovery time from Sunday to Thursday.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Javonte Williams Injury News: Could it take up to 12 months for him to return? J.K. Dobbins type of injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the horrific knee injury of Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Dr. Morse has some serious concern with the knee injury. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cordarrelle Patterson injury news: How serious is the Atlanta weapons knee injury?
Cordarelle Patterson suffered a serious knee injury and was trying to play through it. He was recently placed on Injured Reserve, but Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the injury to his knee. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans!...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
Honors/CaptainshipAcademic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2020Started all 10 games. Played 9 at RT and 1 at LT. 5SR at TXUN. Converted from LT to RT in 2022. Average height and weight combo. Elite hand size and good arm length. Average athletic ability. On the field, he is a well-rounded OT that performs sufficiently with stretches of good performance. What pops off the film is his great play strength and precise hand use. He knows how and where to aim his powerful hands to keep bending and bull rushing defenders at bay. Has an excellent tendency to aim them inside defenders and target defenders’ breastplates. Shows average critical factors outside his play strength. His speed, balance, agility, and explosion quality prevents his AA quality from being even better. Competitive nature and toughness average quality shows through his mentality with some slowing in the later parts of games and showing some unwillingness to pick up defenders. He shows great power and leverage in both the pass and rush game. He showed good flexibility, particularly in his hips, dipping well into deep pass blocking sets. He shows average initial quickness and explosion which leads to slower physical reaction and first step. In the pass, his punch, power, counter ability, and hand use are all great. Versus the power rush, his strong punch, first contact and latch leads to many one-on-one wins. His power and hand placement creates success against the power rush. Versus the speed rush, his lesser athletic tools are laid bare. He can still beat some speed rushers with the power and strength but his foot speed leads to him being beaten on the edge. Speed rushers also attack his balance and agility quality by staggering him inside and bursting by. In the run, he shows a strong base and great sustain, supplemented by his great power and punching. With his good base, great sustain, and power ability, he is a quality power run defender and sets the edge well. His pulling opportunities are limited although he is sufficient when summoned. His second level play is average as it is held back from a greater quality by his speed and agility. His finish is subpar and lacks bite. Not a mauler in the run game.
New England Patriots Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve
Brian Hoyer didn't get much time to prove himself as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Replacing the injured Mac Jones, Hoyer suffered a concussion early in Week 4's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of Jones' status, the veteran won't see the field for a while. Per...
Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay from Practice Squad
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have elevated running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for Thursday night’s contest against the Denver Broncos. The decision comes as little surprise after fellow running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 6, 2022 | Presented by the Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cowboys designated LB Damone Clark to return from the NFI list. Cowboys signed LS Tucker Addington and LS Matt Overton to their PS. Colts elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to their active roster. Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers signed WR Keelan Doss and K Taylor Bertolet to their...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alfred Edwards, OT, Utah State
Honors/CaptainshipHonorable Mention All-Conference 2021. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022Started all 4 games at LT (314 snaps) 2021Started 13 games at LT (1105 snaps) 2020Started all 6 games at LT (358 snaps) 2019Started 12 games at LT (882 snaps) 2018Played 12 games, started 11 at LT (689 snaps) Player...
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Nyheim Hines vs. the Broncos? Fantasy Outlook for Colts Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Broncos hosting the Colts. Last week, Jonathan Taylor sprained his ankle and is out this week. What does this mean for Nyheim Hines’ fantasy football value this week, and should you start him against the Colts on Thursday night?
numberfire.com
Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Green Bay Packers. Toney returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out all last week with a hamstring injury. A limited session to open the week opens the door to him being active on Sunday, but he has to make it through the week without a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount was involved in a fight after a Youth Football Game in Arizona (VIDEO)
Aqib Talib situation with his brother killing a man over a youth football game, has become a trend around youth football. Youth Football games lead to more parents fighting than football. It has become a really bad place for young football players, because they are being taught by role models how to act like idiots.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Grant Gibson, C, North Carolina State
Honors/CaptainshipThird Team All-AAC / Team Captain. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Three-year starter at OC who has very strong abilities in the run and passing game that are of great value to an NFL team. In the passing game, he is quick to get into his stance with hands ready to fire. Obtains a very powerful wide base, with good leverage, staying over his toes with his feet sunk into the ground. Uses his underwhelming height to his advantage by staying balanced and out leveraging interior defensive lineman. Very good latch due to strong hands and inside hand placement. Good knee bend and sinkage of hips allow him to stay balanced and leveraged throughout the play. Good in pass protection against power moves and speed moves due to his ability to latch and mirror the rusher’s feet. Can recover and redirect when beaten, due to his lateral quickness and ability to maneuver his hips to mirror the rusher. Very good awareness due to his ability to identify twists and stunts and negate the rush. Displays poor mobility on screens due to a lack of COD, making it hard for him to get a hand on defenders in space. In the run game, he is very explosive off the ball, shooting quick, strong hands into defensive linemen while rubbing his ribs, keeping elbows tight and hands inside. Very good zone blocker due to his lateral quickness and strength, pushing into the hips of defensive linemen, creating open gaps for the ball carrier. Good puller who will create a heavy impact on the edge with his solid leverage and strong hands. Ability to latch onto LBs at the second level due to having a strong punch and good timing, however, can struggle to get engaged due to his lack of mobility and COD. Plays with a high motor and competitive toughness that will keep him driving his feet downfield through the whistle. Displays eagerness to win by always looking for extra work.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Treylon Burks Injury News: How serious is the Titans rookie’s left foot injury? Is it broke?
Dr. Jesse Morse gives his input on the new Treylon Burks injury. How serious is the injury? Could he miss extended time? Could there be a break?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kenneth Horsey, OL, Kentucky
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at LT who likely moves to OG. Looks the part with a muscular and lengthy frame and thickness in his thighs, hamstrings, and glutes; to his credit, plays with good balance in both phases of the game. In pass protection, Kenneth is average, and as a run blocker he is below-average. Average pass protector who displays a good first step and does a good job of mirroring and keeping defenders between his feet. Displays good first punch while sliding in his lateral set and good recovery with his hands. Plays with a good, wide base and doesn’t get his feet caught out of position. Primary issue is his ability to anchor; will get walked back v. speed rushers, play on his toes, and struggles to handle spin moves. Would like to see him bend and sink his weight better, keeping his feet anchored to the ground. As a run blocker, he is below-average with streaky hand placement. Has a tough time latching onto defenders and sustaining blocks often because he is outside the pads. Slow to get leverage on inside zone runs. Does not fire forward off the LOS and block well at the second level. When pulling or moving on screens, struggles to locate and strike defenders in space. Not a good mauler or finisher; sometimes loafs and will let his defender in on the tackle instead of driving them off the ball and away from the play. Gets moved around in a pile instead of being a player they can run behind in short-yardage situations. Sometimes late to get out of his stance. Effort is too up-and-down.
Comments / 0