Honors/CaptainshipAcademic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2021. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2020Started all 10 games. Played 9 at RT and 1 at LT. 5SR at TXUN. Converted from LT to RT in 2022. Average height and weight combo. Elite hand size and good arm length. Average athletic ability. On the field, he is a well-rounded OT that performs sufficiently with stretches of good performance. What pops off the film is his great play strength and precise hand use. He knows how and where to aim his powerful hands to keep bending and bull rushing defenders at bay. Has an excellent tendency to aim them inside defenders and target defenders’ breastplates. Shows average critical factors outside his play strength. His speed, balance, agility, and explosion quality prevents his AA quality from being even better. Competitive nature and toughness average quality shows through his mentality with some slowing in the later parts of games and showing some unwillingness to pick up defenders. He shows great power and leverage in both the pass and rush game. He showed good flexibility, particularly in his hips, dipping well into deep pass blocking sets. He shows average initial quickness and explosion which leads to slower physical reaction and first step. In the pass, his punch, power, counter ability, and hand use are all great. Versus the power rush, his strong punch, first contact and latch leads to many one-on-one wins. His power and hand placement creates success against the power rush. Versus the speed rush, his lesser athletic tools are laid bare. He can still beat some speed rushers with the power and strength but his foot speed leads to him being beaten on the edge. Speed rushers also attack his balance and agility quality by staggering him inside and bursting by. In the run, he shows a strong base and great sustain, supplemented by his great power and punching. With his good base, great sustain, and power ability, he is a quality power run defender and sets the edge well. His pulling opportunities are limited although he is sufficient when summoned. His second level play is average as it is held back from a greater quality by his speed and agility. His finish is subpar and lacks bite. Not a mauler in the run game.

