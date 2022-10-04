Read full article on original website
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player
Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Small Forward from Fairfax, VA will choose from Duke Maryland Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four, Harris said. “Each school has...
BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Jacob Lacey transferring from Notre Dame
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will transfer from Notre Dame. The senior talent will finish his career elsewhere following a redshirt this season in South Bend. Lacey turned heads earlier this fall with a terrific performance against Cal. He finished with a career-best five...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Colorado Buffaloes Football Coaching Hot Board 2.0: Pros and Cons
It has been nearly a week since the Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell, so it is time to update our initial coaching hot board. This is the hire that will likely define Rick George's tenure as Colorado's athletic director so there is a lot of pressure on him to get it right...
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said about Alabama, Jalen Milroe
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was the ninth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Fisher was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Our kids have had a great, upbeat attitude...
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
State of offenses and defenses explain WVU's spot in Big 12
As was widely expected, Oklahoma and Kansas bookend the Big 12 football standings and the second Saturday in October has four games and four teams in the top 25.
Wake Forest vs. Army preview - Black Knights become measuring stick for Demon Deacon defense
While the Wake Forest offense was certainly recognized for putting 70 points on the board (63 actually, because Traveon Redd scored one touchdown with a pick-six) against.
Wake Forest Football 2022 Opponent Film Room: Army Edition
It's hard to not use this game as a measuring stick to compare this year to last year. A 70-56 defensive dumpster fire of a win was just brutal to watch, to cover, and for the.
First month of Bucknuts for only $1 offer with Ohio State football and recruiting going strong
Are you ready for the Buckeyes run to the Big Ten championship and the National Early Signing Period in December?. We are! The Ohio State football team is making their run to another Big Ten championship and the staff continues to welcome in outstanding recruits from all over the country at the Ohio State home games. Bucknuts will have all the coverage! If you aren’t already a VIP member, now is the time!
Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury
With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
BM5: Road trip time | Zach Harrison as pass-rushing DT | Is Gene Smith a big reason OSU recruits so well?
On today's show, Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle for JBook's usual Friday visit. Many topics are up for discussion, including thoughts on TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Zach Harrison and of course the Buckeyes' matchup with Michigan State tomorrow in OSU's first road contest of the season. Also, we take questions...
Preps to Pros: Kansas bringing in speed with their 2023 recruiting class
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss the Jayhawks' plan to add speed as a main facet of their 2023 recruiting class.
