Los Angeles, CA

NME

Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)

Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsNetflix's Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader...
THEATER & DANCE
Guitar World Magazine

The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works

Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
MUSIC
miscellanynews.org

Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries

What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
