Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
A Motown Singer Said Mick Jagger Should Be ‘Ashamed’ of 1 Rolling Stones Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger altered some lyrics from a Motown hit for one of his band's songs. The song is about violence.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Ozzy Osbourne Sheds Light On Randy Rhoads And Eddie Van Halen Rivalry
In the late ’70s and early ’80s, the Los Angeles rock scene was popularly contested keenly among young guitarists who were hoping to inspire with their skills. Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen achieved great feats and were regarded as the two greatest influences on the ’80s rock and metal soundscape.
Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)
Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsNetflix's Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs about different types of women was similar to The Beach Boys' "California Girls."
Guitar World Magazine
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
miscellanynews.org
Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries
What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
The Classic Soul Songs Bruce Springsteen Covers on His New Album
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Lindsay Lohan stars as an uppity amnesiac heiress in ‘Falling for Christmas’ trailer
Christmastime is here with the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ where Lindsay Lohan slowly regains her memory with the help of a small town.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
