Read full article on original website
Related
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
Utah Bionic Leg: The most advanced AI-powered prosthetics ‘ever created’
The users can effectively manipulate the prosthetics exactly like they would with an intact limb.
nypressnews.com
‘Sleep disturbances’ could signal irreversible fatty liver disease
How to reduce your risk of cirrhosis and cirrhosis complications. The Cleveland Clinic suggests that HE can be prevented by cutting out alcohol and eating a healthy diet. Both of these factors can also help to stop fatty liver disease in its tracks if it has not progressed to cirrhosis yet.
Comments / 0