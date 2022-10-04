Read full article on original website
Legendary coach turns around Midlakes football
Dave Whitcomb is the only coach to win a Section V title at four different schools
RHAM football hopes to keep offense rolling after Max Nylen’s record-setting eight-touchdown game last week
After RHAM had scored 48 points against Farmington, senior running back Max Nylen had something to tell his coach during the CCC Tier III football game. “He said, ‘Coach, I have six touchdowns,’” RHAM coach Dakota Fleming said. “I said, ‘No you don’t.’ He said, ‘No, I do.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s outrageous, man.’ I didn’t know.” It was hard to keep track of everything going on in the ...
theshadowleague.com
Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating
LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
Yardbarker
Battle of the Coaches Expected on Prime Time
The last time Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Kansas Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a notable encounter was back during the 2019 AFC Championship. That affair ended with the McDaniel’s New England Patriots offense knocking off Reid to advance to the Super Bowl. "You get...
NFL・
St. Cloud Apollo boys high school soccer having season to remember
ST. CLOUD — The Apollo boys soccer team is finishing a strong season with a 11-1-1 record and the top spot in the Central Lakes Conference. The Eagles are led by first-year coach Nasari Ali and an all-new coaching staff. Ali said he has coached youth soccer in the past, but this is his first high school coaching experience.
