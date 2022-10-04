ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hartford Courant

RHAM football hopes to keep offense rolling after Max Nylen’s record-setting eight-touchdown game last week

After RHAM had scored 48 points against Farmington, senior running back Max Nylen had something to tell his coach during the CCC Tier III football game. “He said, ‘Coach, I have six touchdowns,’” RHAM coach Dakota Fleming said. “I said, ‘No you don’t.’ He said, ‘No, I do.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s outrageous, man.’ I didn’t know.” It was hard to keep track of everything going on in the ...
HEBRON, CT
theshadowleague.com

Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating

LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
GILBERT, AZ
Yardbarker

Battle of the Coaches Expected on Prime Time

The last time Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Kansas Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a notable encounter was back during the 2019 AFC Championship. That affair ended with the McDaniel’s New England Patriots offense knocking off Reid to advance to the Super Bowl. "You get...
NFL
#American Football#College Football

