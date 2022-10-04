ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cold front sweeping toward the East Coast expected to bring 10-degree drop

By Alex Schneider
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

(WGHP) – After a cloudy, dreary weekend, we finally see sunshine for the rest of the week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDwcZ_0iLxD8g500

As of Monday, there’s an area of high pressure located over Michigan. This high-pressure system will slowly shift further south this week and will be our main weather maker through Friday.

High pressure is known for quiet, sunny weather and that’s why we’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures this week and sunny skies.

See the forecast for your closest Triad city and even more weather resources

By Friday, our temperatures finally return to normal for early October with highs in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvW9H_0iLxD8g500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRFvl_0iLxD8g500

However, by the end of the work week, North Carolina is expecting a change in the weather pattern.

A cold front is expected to move through the state by late Friday. Sometimes, cold fronts are associated with a more active weather pattern such as rain or storms. However, recent data seems unimpressed with the idea of any rain as the front moves through.

The models have consistently trended relatively dry through the entire atmosphere, which means the Piedmont Triad will likely just experience a wind shift and another big drop in temperatures.

North Carolina won’t be the only state impacted by this cold front.

The cold front will move in from Canada, reaching the Midwest on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin will see a drop in temperatures.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York will experience a similar temperature drop as well as shift in wind direction.

The front will move through the entire eastern seaboard on Friday, resulting in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SV9TQ_0iLxD8g500

While data for North Carolina has trended dry with the cold front, this won’t necessarily be the case for other states. Rain will be possible with the front as it moves through Wisconsin and Michigan on Thursday. Scattered showers will also be possible in the northeast as the front progresses eastward on Friday.

In the Piedmont Triad, our high temperatures will drop by over 10 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Aa1v_0iLxD8g500

Friday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-70s with Saturday’s temperatures reaching the low 60s by the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, a much cooler air mass will kick in and temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the east coast through mid-October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
GREENVILLE, SC
KISS 106

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
AOL Corp

Blast of winterlike cold on the way for Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather forecasters expect the coldest air of the season to arrive this week in the Midwest and Northeast, and a little snow could even come with it. The taste of winterlike cold will occur following a brief, and perhaps welcome, warmup across parts of the East. Temperatures in recent days...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Piedmont Triad#Dakotas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy