Cold front sweeping toward the East Coast expected to bring 10-degree drop

(WGHP) – After a cloudy, dreary weekend, we finally see sunshine for the rest of the week!

As of Monday, there’s an area of high pressure located over Michigan. This high-pressure system will slowly shift further south this week and will be our main weather maker through Friday.

High pressure is known for quiet, sunny weather and that’s why we’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures this week and sunny skies.

By Friday, our temperatures finally return to normal for early October with highs in the mid-70s.

However, by the end of the work week, North Carolina is expecting a change in the weather pattern.

A cold front is expected to move through the state by late Friday. Sometimes, cold fronts are associated with a more active weather pattern such as rain or storms. However, recent data seems unimpressed with the idea of any rain as the front moves through.

The models have consistently trended relatively dry through the entire atmosphere, which means the Piedmont Triad will likely just experience a wind shift and another big drop in temperatures.

North Carolina won’t be the only state impacted by this cold front.

The cold front will move in from Canada, reaching the Midwest on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin will see a drop in temperatures.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and portions of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York will experience a similar temperature drop as well as shift in wind direction.

The front will move through the entire eastern seaboard on Friday, resulting in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

While data for North Carolina has trended dry with the cold front, this won’t necessarily be the case for other states. Rain will be possible with the front as it moves through Wisconsin and Michigan on Thursday. Scattered showers will also be possible in the northeast as the front progresses eastward on Friday.

In the Piedmont Triad, our high temperatures will drop by over 10 degrees.

Friday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-70s with Saturday’s temperatures reaching the low 60s by the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, a much cooler air mass will kick in and temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the east coast through mid-October.

