A SOLD-OUT affair at the River Oaks Country Club raised more than $200,000 for an important cause, one near and dear to many Houstonians' hearts. Four-hundred-plus guests attended the MS Society's Together for a Cure luncheon, chaired by Franelle Rogers and emceed by ABC13's Chauncy Glover. Fellow KTRK reporter Melanie Lawson — whose father Rev. William A. Lawson, a noted civil-rights advocate and sometimes referred to as "Houston's pastor," was also in attendance — spoke to her colleague Art Rascon onstage about her experience living with MS. Rogers presented her with an award title Media Champion, and the crowd gave her a huge round of applause.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO