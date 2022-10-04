ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoncitybook.com

Sculpture Month Kicks Off Saturday with Spooky Show at the Silos

OPENING SATURDAY IS Synaptic, Sculpture Month Houston’s sixth group exhibition to be installed within the dark, labyrinthian interiors of SITE Gallery, located inside the former grain towers at The Silos at Sawyer Yards. If you haven’t ventured into the silos for such an event, it’s an experience you won’t forget, as the architecture and spooky vibe of the silos always inspires its exhibiting artists to stretch their work into strange, often experimental territory. The show runs through Dec. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Sold-Out Lunch Brings MS Society Supporters, Houston Heavy-Hitters 'Together for a Cure'

A SOLD-OUT affair at the River Oaks Country Club raised more than $200,000 for an important cause, one near and dear to many Houstonians' hearts. Four-hundred-plus guests attended the MS Society's Together for a Cure luncheon, chaired by Franelle Rogers and emceed by ABC13's Chauncy Glover. Fellow KTRK reporter Melanie Lawson — whose father Rev. William A. Lawson, a noted civil-rights advocate and sometimes referred to as "Houston's pastor," was also in attendance — spoke to her colleague Art Rascon onstage about her experience living with MS. Rogers presented her with an award title Media Champion, and the crowd gave her a huge round of applause.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy