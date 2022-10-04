Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown
Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event
Dirty Dango made his debut with Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. The former Fandango faced off against Brian Myers for the latter’s Impact Digital Media Championship. In the end, it was Myers who picked up the win to retain.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result
During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Extension
On Friday night, it was reported that Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced via a press release that was issued by the company. According to a report from Fightful, there had been some talk that Moxley was working without a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks
AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster, and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
ewrestlingnews.com
Confirmed – Corey Graves’ Younger Brother Set To Debut In MLW
Major League Wrestling has officially announced that former FCW wrestler Sam Adonis has signed with the company. Adonis is set to debut at MLW FIGHTLAND on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA. For those unaware, Adonis is the younger brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. You can check out the official...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Mindset Going Into WWE Extreme Rules Match With Ronda Rousey
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan commented on her mindset going into her Extreme Rules Match with Ronda Rousey, whether she thinks she’s the underdog in the match, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Rating Drops In Viewership For Bound For Glory Go-Home Show
This week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast saw a bit of a drop in the ratings department. Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV was the promotion’s go-home show heading into their Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. The show drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic,...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan: I Thought Triple H, Stephanie & I Were Friends
AEW President Tony Khan has said he felt like he, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were friends, but isn’t so sure anymore. Khan founded AEW in 2019, and has been in competition with WWE ever since. In July, McMahon was appointed CEO of WWE following the retirement of Vince...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Date & Location For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event Revealed
We now have the official date and location for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. During Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, it was announced that Hard to Kill 2023 will take place on January 13th from Atlanta, Georgia. As of this...
Comments / 0