WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”

Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More

WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown

WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
WWE
#Europe#Wild Boar#Combat
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown

Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
WORCESTER, MA
ewrestlingnews.com

Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result

During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW

Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Extension

On Friday night, it was reported that Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced via a press release that was issued by the company. According to a report from Fightful, there had been some talk that Moxley was working without a...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More

Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks

AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster, and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Confirmed – Corey Graves’ Younger Brother Set To Debut In MLW

Major League Wrestling has officially announced that former FCW wrestler Sam Adonis has signed with the company. Adonis is set to debut at MLW FIGHTLAND on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA. For those unaware, Adonis is the younger brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. You can check out the official...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV

We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Rating Drops In Viewership For Bound For Glory Go-Home Show

This week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast saw a bit of a drop in the ratings department. Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV was the promotion’s go-home show heading into their Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. The show drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW

As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY

ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ALBANY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan: I Thought Triple H, Stephanie & I Were Friends

AEW President Tony Khan has said he felt like he, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were friends, but isn’t so sure anymore. Khan founded AEW in 2019, and has been in competition with WWE ever since. In July, McMahon was appointed CEO of WWE following the retirement of Vince...
WWE

