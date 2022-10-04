Press Release: Today: DC Council Passes Nine Bills As Recommended By Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety

Read full article on original website
Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment Senate Adjourned Until November 14th Without Addressing Judicial Vacancy Crisis in Local D.C. Courts
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today expressed disappointment that the Senate last week effectively adjourned until November 14, 2022, without addressing the judicial vacancy crisis in the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court. There are two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.
Press Release: AG Racine Supports White House AI Bill of Rights that Includes Core Aspects of His Office’s Landmark Bill to Modernize Civil Rights Laws & Stop Algorithmic Discrimination
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Announcement Comes After AG Racine Participated in White House Meeting in September During Which He Explained the Need for Federal Action to Stop Algorithmic Discrimination. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement on the...
Press Release: Norton Meets with New Federal Bureau of Prisons Director to Discuss Treatment of D.C. Residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today met with the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Colette Peters, to discuss BOP’s treatment of District of Columbia residents in BOP custody, including the bill Norton will introduce to require BOP to place D.C. residents serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies in BOP facilities within 250 miles of D.C. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Government Improvement Act of 1997, individuals serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies are in BOP custody.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on The Asberry, the First On Site Building Delivered Under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm
(WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground on the first, on site building to be delivered under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm, a historically significant project for African Americans in Washington, DC. The Asberry, a mixed-use building with 108 units of affordable rental senior (55+) housing and approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be located on 1200 Sumner Road SE across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
DC encampment residents say engagements don’t meet city’s stated goals
Sitting outside the bright red doors of the Church of the Epiphany, Colleen peered at her tent on the sidewalk. Soon, city workers would order her to remove it in preparation for the day’s encampment engagement. Colleen’s friends were inside the tent, sorting through her belongings. But with the blaring August sun in her good eye, she couldn’t tell what her friends were placing in the trash bag and what they were placing in the “keep” bag. “I want to keep all that,” she called out to them. She hoped they heard her.
