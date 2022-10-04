Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Popular restaurant chain opening multiple locations in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSumter, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Lady Dogs Volleyball team sweeps Sumter 3-0 for Dig Pink Game
The Varsity Lady Dogs Volleyball team played Sumter in their annual Dig Pink Event. They secured a 3 set victory closing out a great night raising funds for local cancer patients!. Set Scores were as follows: Camden 25 – Sumter 9, Camden 25 – Sumter 10, & Camden 25 –...
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball sweeps Sumter 3-0
The Varsity Ladydogs played Sumter in their annual Dig Pink Event. They secured a 3 set victory closing out a great night raising funds for local cancer patients!
wearecamdenhs.com
LADY DOGS VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS GATORS & MARLBORO CO IN REGION MATCHUPS
On Monday, October 3rd, the Lady Dogs Volleyball team traveled to Lakewood HS for Region matchups against the Lakewood Gators & the Marlboro Co Bulldogs. The Lady Dogs came out with both wins defeating Lakewood 2-0, and Marlboro 2-0. Scoring Camden vs Lakewood: 25-9 & 25-10 Camden vs Marlboro: 25-13...
wearecamdenhs.com
Lady Dogs Volleyball sweeps Darlington in last Region Match
The Lady Dogs Varsity Volleyball team played their last Region game on Tuesday, Oct 4th when they traveled to Darlington. The Lady Dogs took on the Falcons of Darlington and ended up with the win when they swept the Falcons 3-0. Scores were 25-14, 25-15, & 25-16. Way to go...
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Tennis travels to LE to take on the Demons Wednesday, October 5th
The Varsity Girls Tennis team will travel across the river to take on the Demons of Lugoff today, Wednesday, October 5th. The Tennis Match will start at 5:00 pm at Lugoff High School. Good Luck to the Team!
wearecamdenhs.com
Bulldog Football Game Day Information for Friday, Oct 7th @ Darlington
The Varsity Football team will travel to Darlington to take on the Falcons in a region matchup, Friday, October 7th. Tickets can be purchased online at https://darlingtonfalcons.com/event-tickets and are $7.00, or can be purchased at the gates for $9.00, SCHSL passes will be accepted. Fans will either take Blue Street...
wearecamdenhs.com
Cortez Lane nominated for Midlands Player of the week
Camden High’s own #1, Junior Cortez Lane, has been nominated for Midlands Player of the Week for Sept 28-29th by the State Paper. Cortez had a great offensive game against the Gators of Lakewood on Wednesday, Sept 28th. Cortez had 153 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the win...
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Volleyball beats Darlington 3-0
The Ladydogs made the trip to Darlington to play their final region game of the season. The varsity team left with a 3 set sweep victory over the Falcons.
FOX Carolina
University of SC’s Dawn Staley receives “Legends of Coaching” award
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will receive the 2023 John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today. According to the club, the award is given to people each year based on character,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
coladaily.com
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia
A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
WIS-TV
Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School. Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.
Parents talk about being helpless after shooting hoax at high school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Whenever a school lockdown happens, even if it does turn out to be all a hoax, it's a given that parents still have questions and want answers. This was the case today for guardians of Blythewood High School students. Fear, confusion, phone calls and hours of...
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word holds New Location & Dedication Service
Local business owner and Pastor continues to work to change the community. A local church pastor and business owner continues to invest in North Columbia and work to change lives in the community. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr. and his congregation at the Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center officially moved to 1323 Winyah Drive just off Interstate 20 and Monticello Road during their “New Location and Dedication Service.”
live5news.com
2023 African American history calendar celebrates opening of International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday will be unveiling its 34th annual African American History Calendar. The Calendar was first launched in 1989. It’s designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of African Americans who have connections to the state. Derek...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
