Camden, SC

wearecamdenhs.com

Girls Lady Dogs Volleyball team sweeps Sumter 3-0 for Dig Pink Game

The Varsity Lady Dogs Volleyball team played Sumter in their annual Dig Pink Event. They secured a 3 set victory closing out a great night raising funds for local cancer patients!. Set Scores were as follows: Camden 25 – Sumter 9, Camden 25 – Sumter 10, & Camden 25 –...
SUMTER, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

LADY DOGS VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS GATORS & MARLBORO CO IN REGION MATCHUPS

On Monday, October 3rd, the Lady Dogs Volleyball team traveled to Lakewood HS for Region matchups against the Lakewood Gators & the Marlboro Co Bulldogs. The Lady Dogs came out with both wins defeating Lakewood 2-0, and Marlboro 2-0. Scoring Camden vs Lakewood: 25-9 & 25-10 Camden vs Marlboro: 25-13...
CAMDEN, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Lady Dogs Volleyball sweeps Darlington in last Region Match

The Lady Dogs Varsity Volleyball team played their last Region game on Tuesday, Oct 4th when they traveled to Darlington. The Lady Dogs took on the Falcons of Darlington and ended up with the win when they swept the Falcons 3-0. Scores were 25-14, 25-15, & 25-16. Way to go...
DARLINGTON, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Bulldog Football Game Day Information for Friday, Oct 7th @ Darlington

The Varsity Football team will travel to Darlington to take on the Falcons in a region matchup, Friday, October 7th. Tickets can be purchased online at https://darlingtonfalcons.com/event-tickets and are $7.00, or can be purchased at the gates for $9.00, SCHSL passes will be accepted. Fans will either take Blue Street...
DARLINGTON, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Cortez Lane nominated for Midlands Player of the week

Camden High’s own #1, Junior Cortez Lane, has been nominated for Midlands Player of the Week for Sept 28-29th by the State Paper. Cortez had a great offensive game against the Gators of Lakewood on Wednesday, Sept 28th. Cortez had 153 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the win...
CAMDEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School. Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.
LEXINGTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Living Word holds New Location & Dedication Service

Local business owner and Pastor continues to work to change the community. A local church pastor and business owner continues to invest in North Columbia and work to change lives in the community. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr. and his congregation at the Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center officially moved to 1323 Winyah Drive just off Interstate 20 and Monticello Road during their “New Location and Dedication Service.”
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
COLUMBIA, SC

