ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
HARVEY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man allegedly participated in triple shooting on Sunday, 10 months after prosecutors refused to charge him in a murder case

Last December, Chicago police asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Ishmael Simpson with a murder that occurred eight months earlier. The evidence against Simpson allegedly included surveillance video of the murder and CPD bodyworn camera footage of him being arrested two days after the shooting for illegal gun possession. When cops detained him, he was allegedly wearing many of the same unique clothing items as the killer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with entering 10th District station lobby faces multiple felony charges

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 43-year-old man has been charged with walking into the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station and pointing a gun at officers.Terick Bland of Maywood is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony assault charge of using a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $200,000 at a bond hearing Friday afternoon. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Bland entered the station with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand Wednesday. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lake Michigan#Chicago Fire Department#Violent Crime#Navy
CBS Chicago

Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing  Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown

Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the department’s Ogden District station. Merritt did not have any details about the shooting or the man who was shot, only saying that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Ahern did not have any further details but said Police Superintendent David Brown would address the media later Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
WGN News

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy