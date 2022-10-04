ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Comments / 3

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to Route 28 at Maple Grove Road in Ross County on a two-vehicle accident. The call came into 9-1-1 shortly after 12 p.m. this afternoon. According to dispatchers, one person suffered injuries related to airbag deployment. Authorities did not immediately release the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
iheart.com

Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs

UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper

UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH

