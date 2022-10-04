Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to Route 28 at Maple Grove Road in Ross County on a two-vehicle accident. The call came into 9-1-1 shortly after 12 p.m. this afternoon. According to dispatchers, one person suffered injuries related to airbag deployment. Authorities did not immediately release the...
WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
iheart.com
Friday's Ross Grand Jury: Slow to Pull Over, But at Least He Was Honest
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 15 of their cases Friday, with one open:. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on August 13th a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a driver on US 35 for a marked lanes violation. The driver continued driving, committing more traffic violations...but eventually pulled over.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
$1 million bond set for woman arrested in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
NBC4 Columbus
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
Portsmouth man in critical condition after being shot in the groin
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the groin and is in critical condition at a trauma center in Columbus. The victim was found on the porch of 56-year-old Claude Campbell of Portsmouth in the 2400 block of Mabert Rd. The gunshot wound was to the groin area and the man was taken […]
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
WSYX ABC6
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
WLWT 5
Investigators continue to lay out evidence against Wagners in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — A day after turning 31, George Wagner IV was back in the Pike County Courthouse as the state focused on the contents of trucks and trailers as evidence in the Rhoden family mass murder. It was the 18th day of testimony and the 19th day of...
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
WBNS 10TV Columbus
3 shootings in less than 6 hours leave 2 dead in Columbus
In less than six hours, five people were shot in the City of Columbus, two have already turned fatal. So far this year, there have been 108 homicides in the city.
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
