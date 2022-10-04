Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
knuj.net
POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK
New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety searches for missing person
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KEYC
UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
New Prague Times
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Southern Minnesota News
Glencoe man killed in crash with semi
A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County. Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-6-22
Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover with serious injuries on I-90 near the Heron Lake exit. The Okabena Fire Department and Lakefield Ambulance were also paged to the scene. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover about a half-mile southeast of Lakefield near the intersection of 460th...
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including a 19-year-old Montevideo man earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
KEYC
Mankato man faces felony stalking, domestic assault charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. 36-year-old Michael Dean Olson has been charged with felony counts of stalking, domestic assault, and drug possession in Blue Earth County Court. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with felony counts of...
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Settle For Draw Following Late Goal From Vikings
MANKATO, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team came within two minutes of pulling off a win that would have resonated around the UMAC before Bethany Lutheran College managed to pull even in the 89th minute on Wednesday. The 1-1 tie puts the Cougars at 0-9-3 (0-4-3 UMAC), while Bethany Lutheran moves to 7-2-3 (4-1-1 UMAC).
