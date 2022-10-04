(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...

