The latest order is valued at circa $19.5M and further supports manufacturing jobs at Ultra’s recently refurbished and expanded site located in Dartmouth, Halifax. The CSC program is the largest and most complex shipbuilding initiative in Canada since World War II. Revitalizing the Canadian shipbuilding industry, the project is sustaining and creating thousands of highly-skilled jobs and enables Canada to domestically support the combat ships once in service. Lockheed Martin Canada holds the contract for the design and integration of the CSC Combat System with Ultra acting as the anti-submarine warfare lead, and supplying extensive capabilities, inclusive of the HMS.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO