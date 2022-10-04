ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lizzo invited to James Madison's house after playing his 200-year-old flute

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVtzq_0iLwqN5R00

Lizzo made history last week when she played a 200-year-old flute once owned by former President James Madison. Now, the singer has been presented with a new opportunity: to perform at Madison's home.

The Virginia house, called Montpelier , is a museum and memorial to the former president, who led the nation from 1809 to 1817. Staff at Montpelier tweeted that they had invited Lizzo to come perform at the home after her first performance with Madison's flute went viral.

In another tweet, the staff said the singer was welcome at Montpelier any time.

Madison, who is considered the architect of the Bill of Rights, inherited the house from family members. He grew up in the house and lived there before and after his presidency until his death in 1836, according to the website for the home. Visitors can now take tours of the house and grounds and see galleries and exhibitions like the The Mere Distinction of Colour , an exhibition on slavery that explores how the legacy of slavery impacts modern-day conversations about race, identity, and human rights.

Lizzo first got the opportunity to play Madison's crystal flute when the Library of Congress invited her to come check out their flute collection – which is the world's largest. She took them up on their offer and took a tour when she was in Washington, D.C., for a concert.

Of course, Madison's flute stood out among the rest. The crystal flute was almost destroyed in April 1814, when the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812, according to the Library, the research arm of Congress. However, first lady Dolley Madison rescued it from the White House, the Library said.

Not only did Lizzo play the instrument in the Library's Great Hall during her visit, but they also let her play it at her concert. The flute was securely transported to Capitol One Arena and presented to Lizzo on stage. She joked that trying out the delicate instrument was like "playing a wine glass."

She played a few notes and announced that she had made history as the first person to play the flute in 200 years.

CBS News has reached out to Montpelier for more information. Lizzo is currently on tour, and it does not appear she has responded to the invitation on social media yet.

Comments / 52

S...
3d ago

hopefully she will put on clothes in her size next time. her wearing childrens clothes and lingerie for 100 pound women isnt a good look when shes 500+ pounds wobbling around testing the strength of the floor.

Reply(1)
27
bob smith
3d ago

Isn't James Madison's house going to be old? She may start her concert on the main floor and finish it in the basement.

Reply
19
Robert Brunson
3d ago

she really needs to cover herself up, it is not attractive.

Reply(1)
41
Related
Stereogum

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
POLITICS
The Independent

Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert

Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolley Madison
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Madison
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
howafrica.com

Read The Story Of The Dover Eight, Runaway Slaves Betrayed By A Black Underground Railroad Conductor

Harriet Tubman was a key figure of the Underground Railroad, a large movement in North America consisting of several individuals who worked together to aid slaves in their escape from their captors. A large portion of Tubman’s family was enslaved in Maryland. She worked to free them with the help of some abolitionists in the region in 1850. She then went on several other journeys to help free slaves escape north and onward to Canada, which had also abolished slavery.
DOVER, DE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War

Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Flute#The Library Of Congress#British
The Independent

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
74K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy