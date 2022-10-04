Read full article on original website
Related
967thevine.com
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
967thevine.com
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
967thevine.com
State Police: PBA is not asking for donations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new scam in the Ithaca area. Trooper Aga Dembinska tells us it involves the state police. While donations are accepted, Aga says requests don’t come by phone. Aga says if you get a call like that, hang up. FULL INTERVIEW: Trooper...
967thevine.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
967thevine.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
967thevine.com
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
967thevine.com
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
967thevine.com
Cortland considers banning smoking and vaping on Main Street
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking may be outlawed on a busy street in Cortland. Officials are considering banning smoking and vaping on Main Street. They say the goal is to cut cigarette litter and reduce the annoyance of second-hand smoke. A public hearing on the proposal happens on October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
967thevine.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying larceny suspect
NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. They’re trying to identify the man pictured below. They say he could be responsible for a larceny in the Town of Newark Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s website.
967thevine.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
967thevine.com
SUNY Cortland, Cornell Baseball coaches amazed by Aaron Judge’s record
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new home run king in the American League. Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd homer of the season on Tuesday. SUNY Cortland Baseball Head Coach Joe Brown is impressed by the feat, considering the quality of pitching. Cornell Baseball...
Comments / 0